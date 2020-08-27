The Kerr County Sheriff’s Office has received a report that someone is trying to scam residents out of money by pretending to be a sheriff’s deputy.
According to a statement posted to Facebook by Kerr County Sheriff W.R. “Rusty” Hierholzer, on Aug. 24, a resident received a phone call from a scammer claiming to be a deputy from the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office. In a case similar to incidents reported earlier this year and as early as 2014, the scammer used the name of an actual deputy and claimed the resident had active warrants and owed money for missing court dates. The resident recognized the call to be a scam attempt and ended the call, Hierholzer wrote.
“The Kerr County Sheriff’s Office will never call and attempt to collect a fine or fee,” Hierholzer posted. “Although the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office deputies do occasionally reach out to our citizens by phone or in person, our deputies will identify themselves and will never ask for money for any purpose.”
Scammers have the ability to use electronic devices to “spoof” or impersonate law enforcement officers and agencies. They also use methods such as
scare tactics or deception in their attempts to obtain money, or even personal information or financial information they can use to steal.
“Please use good judgment when speaking with anyone you don’t know and providing information over the phone,” Hierholzer said. “Stay safe.”
Hierholzer advised people to call the sheriff’s office if they receive a call from anyone claiming to be from the sheriff’s office and they have reasons to question the legitimacy of the call. The agency’s non-emergency number is 830-896-1216.
