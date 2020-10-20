Peterson Regional Medical Center said that eight people were admitted with COVID-19 on Tuesday — the highest number of people hospitalized since the end of July.
On Monday, just three people were being cared for at Peterson Regional Medical Center with COVID-19-related symptoms.
Peterson spokeswoman Lisa Winters said a number of the positive cases have come from nursing homes and assisted living centers in Kerrville. There are two people in the intensive care unit.
Winters said the hospital staff is handling the cases well and will not be changing its current visitation policies. During July, the hospital restricted most visitors to the hospital.
This comes as Peterson Health said 12 people tested positive for coronavirus driving October's upward as the local surge in cases continues. This was the second consecutive day of double-digit cases and Tuesday's positivity rate was 10.5%.
In October, 99 people have now tested positive for the virus through Peterson Health's system. In the last 10 days, assuming that's the active period for infection, there are 56 active cases just from Peterson. Limited reporting from Kerr County, along backlogged reporting from the Texas Department of State Health Services, could make the number much higher, because Peterson now only counts those testing positive in its system.
For the month of October, Peterson Health has tested 1,017 people for the virus — a positivity rate of 9.1%. Over the last seven days the positivity rate has been about 15%.
In other parts of Texas, mostly in El Paso and in Lubbock, the virus has roared back, forcing Gov. Greg Abbott to take action by sending emergency medical teams to those hot spots.
Peterson Regional Medical Center previously had eight people admitted on July 28-29. It's unclear how many people have been admitted to San Antonio hospitals with the virus, but 12 of the 13 people who had died from the virus are suspected to have died in out-of-town hospitals.
