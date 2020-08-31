A 21-year-old Center Point man faces a sexual assault charge punishable by as much as 20 years in prison.
Hiruy Alexander Armendariz, indicted in December, is accused of touching a former friend of his in a sexual manner as she slept. According to a police affidavit, the two of them had been hanging out in San Antonio on Sept. 4 when they arrived back in Kerrville and went to a friend’s girlfriend’s house on Alerkamp Road around midnight or 12:20 a.m. Sept. 5.
The woman who reported being assaulted told a sheriff’s office investigator she fell asleep on a couch in the home’s living room about 3 a.m. after taking three Lorazepam pills, or Xanax — due to anxiety. Their two hosts — the couple — went to bed about this time also. The woman told the investigator she felt someone pick her up, saw that it was Armendariz, but “instantly fell back asleep” after he put her on a bed in the master bedroom due to the Lorazepam, according to her account.
According to the affidavit, the woman woke up with all her clothes off and realized Armendariz was touching her breasts and her private parts. She reportedly jumped out of bed, ran to her car to call a friend, came back inside, yelled at Armendariz and asked him why he did that. At this point, their hosts were awake. All four people, including Armendariz, reportedly told the investigator that Armendariz’s reply was, “I was in the mood.”
One of the hosts, the man, told the investigator he drove Armendariz home and asked what happened. Armendariz reportedly admitted to removing the woman’s pants, but denied doing anything else; however he also reportedly kept saying “I was in the mood,” according to the affidavit. He is said to have sent the woman a Snapchat message expressing regret about the incident.
Armendariz also told the investigator that he had performed oral sex on the sleeping woman, and admitted that he did all these things knowing that the woman was asleep, and that “he knew what he did was wrong,” the affidavis states. Armendariz reportedly told the investigator that he also took five Xanax.
Armendariz was arrested on Sept. 6, 2019, and released the following day on a $30,000 bond, according to jail records. He’s been required to abide by a curfew of 10 pm. to 4:15 a.m. and has been prohibited from having any contact with the woman or with minors. Among other conditions of his bond, Armendariz also is banned from going anywhere where minors might be, such as schools, daycares, parks and movie theaters, except where he’s employed.
Armendariz has a pretrial hearing set for Oct. 5 before 198th District Judge Melvin “Rex” Emerson Jr., according to court records.
