The pandemic hasn't stressed the local health system, said Mark Escott, Interim Health Authority for Austin Public Health, in an interview aired today by the city of Austin.
"We've implemented mitigation strategies much earlier than other areas across the United States," he said.
As of this afternoon, there were 41 coronavirus patients in Travis County, according to the city's website.
"We're investigating five clusters, five groups who have related cases," he said.
The interview was posted to the city's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/pg/austintexasgov/posts/.
According to The Texas Tribune, more than 5,000 tests have been administered in the state for coronavirus, and 212 people have tested positive.
There were no confirmed cases in Kerrville as of this afternoon, said Pam Burton, Peterson Regional Medical Center's infection prevention specialist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.