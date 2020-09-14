Partly sunny skies are in the forecast across the Hill Country Monday.
Stray showers and isolated thunderstorms cannot be ruled out this afternoon.
Hurricane Sally will have little effect on our local weather pattern although a few showers and thunderstorms are possible Tuesday as moisture levels increase across the area.
High temperatures climb into the middle and upper 80's Monday.
A weak cold front brings northeast winds up to 10 to 20 mph throughout the day.
Partly cloudy skies continue Monday night with isolated evening showers possible, mainly towards Austin and San Antonio.
Lows end up in the middle 60's with northeast winds continuing at 10 to 15 mph.
Rain chances increase Tuesday with brief downpours, lightning and gusty winds possible near any storms that develop.
Look for highs to remain in the middle to upper 80's.
Another weak cold front should bring us comfortable morning low temperatures and a few showers and storms Thursday before drying out this weekend.
