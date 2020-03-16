Kerrville Mayor Bill Blackburn issued a declaration of disaster for the city Monday afternoon in light of the outbreak of the new coronavirus sweeping the nation.
With this declaration comes an emergency operation center — created with partners Peterson Health, Kerr County, Kerrville Independent School District and Schreiner University — that will answer resident questions and provide updated local information regarding the virus.
"These are trying times for Kerrville, our nation and the world," Blackburn said. "We are faced with a new virus that just a few months ago no one had heard of and we are doing all our best to navigate the best path forward in dealing with it."
The center will be ready for calls at 830-258-1111, Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.-5 p.m., effective immediately.
The declaration will last for seven days and can be renewed as needed by the Kerrville City Council.
CLOSING DOWN
Starting today, city council advisory board meetings, park and recreation department activities and public library activities are canceled.
The library will have curbside service Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
City council meetings will continue to meet, but the meetings will be capped at 50 people in attendance. The meetings are broadcasted live and posted online at the city's website, kerrvilletx.gov, and Blackburn recommends watching those instead of attending.
EMERGENCY EFFORTS
According to Kerrville Fire Department Chief Dannie Smith, the city is preparing for the new coronavirus — which causes an illness called COVID-19 — through staying informed, educating the community and creating a plan for what shuts down and what doesn't in the event of a local outbreak.
"It's our hope that we don't have to implement any of this and COVID-19 is contained some," Smith said. "However, in the event it is not, we are developing a plan to continue to deliver critical services if a substantial portion of our workforce is impacted by this virus."
The city is also looking to identify backup resources in case the supply sources are interrupted, Smith said.
While there are no reported or confirmed cases in Kerr County, Smith urges residents to take preventative measures.
"We cannot get comfortable and let our guards down and believe that we are completely out of harm's way," Smith said.
RESIDENT AND BUSINESS RECOMMENDATIONS
Blackburn said the city is recommending that everyone follow the guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention by canceling and/or avoiding gatherings of 50 people or more.
"We're encouraging, we're begging, please practice the art of social distancing," Smith said.
That means maintaining physical space between others; six feet is what the CDC recommends.
While practicing this, Blackburn suggests doing as much online or over the phone as possible, such as paying bills.
"It must be noted that this is a fluid situation and we will adapt to the CDC changes accordingly," Blackburn said.
When it comes to business operations, Blackburn said that the city is not encouraging area businesses to close down.
"We are very aware of the impact, the economic downturn, that the COVID-19 is having on local businesses," Blackburn said. "We do encourage those businesses to explore ways to adapt to the current environment that will promote social distancing in an effort to protect not only their patrons, but our vulnerable senior population."
For residents going shopping, Blackburn said he hopes everyone remembers the "kind" identity of the city.
"We are all in this together," Blackburn said. "When you go to the grocery stores, the pharmacies, the hardware stores, shop as you always do rather than as if the world is ending. Hoarding supplies robs others of needed items and is out of character of the kind of Kerrville I believe we will live in."
Shoulder to shoulder while preaching social distancing.
