INDIAN OCEAN — Aviation Support Equipment Technician 1st Class Miguel Carrillo, a native of Comfort and graduate of Comfort High School, is serving aboard the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) during maritime security and stability operations in the Indian Ocean.
The Ronald Reagan carrier strike group, including Ronald Reagan and the embarked Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54), and Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97), routinely operate throughout the Indo-Pacific in support of U.S. commitments to regional allies and partners.
These operations mark the second occasion of the 2020 deployment where the strike group has sailed in the Indian Ocean, demonstrating its capability to quickly respond to any contingency throughout the region.
As a Navy aviation support equipment technician, Carrillo observes and controls production efforts of 235 sailors in support of all Carrier Air Wing 5 mission within the 7th fleet area-of-operations.
“Being part of this organization allows me to obtain knowledge of all the support the United States gives to this region,” Carrillo said. “Even when every day looks the same, every day is a challenge. Our goal is to keep America safe and make our families proud.”
While operating in the Indian Ocean, strike group ships and aircraft will maintain high-end warfighting readiness through air defense, anti-submarine warfare, maritime strike and force protection exercises.
“Our flexible presence is a key element in helping assure our regional allies and partners that the United States remains committed to ensuring freedom of the seas,” said Capt. Fred Goldhammer, commanding officer, Ronald Reagan. “From the international dateline to the Indian Ocean, and everywhere in between, on board Ronald Reagan we seek to preserve peace through strength, and remain ready to answer the call.”
Since Ronald Reagan’s Yokosuka departure in June 2020, the ship continues to operate in the Indo-Pacific alongside allies and partners to demonstrate the United States of America’s commitment to defense agreements, as well as promote peace and prosperity by supporting international norms.
Information provided by the USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Public Affairs
