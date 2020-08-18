After years of efforts, this year’s November General Election ballot will include a question about whether to normalize alcohol law in Precinct 2.
During a Monday meeting, members of the Kerr County Commissioners Court voted unanimously to place the measure on the Nov. 3 ballot.
The measure will ask Precinct 2 voters whether all alcoholic beverages, including mixed drinks, can be sold in the area.
Commissioners were able to vote on the matter after the Tax Assessor-Collector’s Office certified a petition requesting the measure be placed on the ballot.
Signatures had been gathered for the petition by the Precinct 2 Prosperity Project, a group of residents and business owners who’ve argued current restrictions on alcohol sales stifle the area’s economy. Additionally, because the county's large events center is in Precinct 2, no cash bars are allowed there, which limits the ability of the facility to generate income to help cover its operations.
A representative of the Tax Assessor-Collector’s Office was on hand at Monday’s meeting to report that although more than 400 signatures on the petition were found to be invalid, the certified signatures — all 2,498 of them — still well exceeded the 2,016 needed to allow the measure to be placed on the ballot.
The representative reported that of the invalid signatures, 177 were of nonregistered voters, 121 were registered in other precincts, 74 were duplicates and 64 were from other counties.
As it stands now, people in Center Point and other unincorporated portions of Precinct 2 can’t sell beer stronger than 5% or liquor without going through costly legal hoops. Even with a current legal loophole, wine sales are prohibited without a winery permit. A sole winery operates in Precinct 2 and can sell its wares on the condition the wine is bottled in Texas and at least 75% of the fermented fruits are grown in Texas.
Precinct 2 County Commissioner Tom Moser hailed the efforts of the Precinct 2 Prosperity Project, including its program director, Claudia Richards, and those who helped finance the effort.
“It was amazing what they did,” Moser said. “So Claudia, we thank you, we thank your team.”
