Warm and humid weather conditions remain in our forecast tonight.
Isolated showers and storms are possible, but most areas remain dry.
Areas of patchy fog and low stratus clouds are in the forecast after midnight with lows in the upper 60's to lower 70's. Southerly winds remain gusty at 10 to 20 mph overnight.
More clouds are in the forecast Tuesday ahead of a strong cold front. Rain chances increase Tuesday night and Wednesday as the cold front moves into the Hill Country.
Showers and thunderstorms could become severe Tuesday night with a risk for large hail, damaging winds over 60 mph and frequent lightning.
Highs top out in the upper 80's to lower 90's Tuesday afternoon.
Showers and thunderstorms are likely Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.
Storms could become severe and there is also a risk for very heavy rainfall resulting localized flash flooding. Lows drop into the 50's and 60's.
Showers and thunderstorms remain likely Wednesday with flooding rainfall possible. Highs remain in the 60's and perhaps a few 70's. Winds become north during the day.
Rain chances continue Thursday and Friday, some of the rainfall locally heavy.
