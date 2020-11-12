Lucy Wilke, the 216th District Attorney, has been hobbled by a broken ankle, but she wasn’t about to miss the opening of Kerrville’s new H-E-B store.
On Wednesday morning, Wilke joined hundreds, if not thousands, of people who flocked to see the brand new 114,000-square-foot store on Main Street. They were wowed by wide aisles, new services — including a tortilleria — and a broader range of items.
“Love it,” Wilke said.
Since she is still in a cast, Wilke got to shop using a new electric cart.
“I especially love the wide aisles,’’ Wilke said. “The electric carts are very smooth. Very comfy.”
After more than a year of construction, the latest store in the San Antonio-based chain opened for business — ahead of schedule. While there’s still some work to be done in the coming months, H-E-B’s new Main Street store is ready for the holidays, and it will be a focal point in the community for the years to come.
On Tuesday, during a virtual grand opening ceremony, which was attended by several members of the Butt family — which started the chain in Kerrville in 1905 — the grocery chain and the family’s H.E. Butt Foundation made a stunning donation to the city of Kerrville.
H-E-B donated $500,000 to help fund the start of the Heart of the Hills Museum, which is expected to be housed in the former Schreiner Mansion on Water Street, and adjacent to the library. The H.E. Butt Foundation made a matching donation of $500,000 for the effort.
Before the coronavirus pandemic, Kerrville officials had rolled out the plans for the museum in the renovated mansion, and they were confident they would raise the money by the end of the year. The pandemic shelved a lot of that optimism, but that changed on Tuesday.
David Rogers, president of the H.E. Butt Foundation, told the audience assembled in the new store that the foundation doesn’t usually make gifts this large, because it focuses on operating camps and programs of benefit. However, the Butt family is a pivotal component of Kerrville’s history.
Rogers was joined by his brothers-in-law Howard Butt III and Stephen Butt on the stage to present the check to the city of Kerrville. All three men are on the board of directors for the foundation.
The hard work still facing the grocery chain is centered around demolishing the old store and that is expected to start Jan. 4. Once that building is removed, it will allow H-E-B’s contractors to finish elements of the new store, including a second entrance and a location for the company’s award-winning barbecue restaurant chain. The other big part of the work still to be done is remaking the parking lot to accommodate more than 500 vehicles. Instead of an asphalt parking lot, H-E-B officials said it will be a concrete slab to handle the traffic and extend the life of the lot. H-E-B has also purchased several properties at the corner of Main and Francisco Lemos streets, which will be torn down to make way for H-E-B’s gas station.
Greg Nichols, the general manager of the store, said the store will hopefully be completed with the barbecue and parking lots by the summer of 2021.
“We are going to make the parking lot all concrete and when they finish the lot, customers will gain more parking spaces for a total of 555 spaces.”
The foyer is filled with 300 shopping carts which will accommodate the aisles that have been widely expanded. The pharmacy has a waiting room with a queue kiosk to assist guests with their place in line. There is an at home delivery service and drive thru for the pharmacy.
But the store itself was the showstopper as people marveled at the offerings.
Gary and Rosa Stevenson, who live in Kerr County, wheeled their shopping out of the store Wednesday afternoon and commented that they’re happy with the larger variety of ready-to-prepare meals available and remade salads.
“The deli has better variety,” added Rosa. “And more variety for people with nutritional needs.”
Gary said the new store “is awesome.”
“We are happy to see a fully-stocked and expanded store,” Gary said.
One couple also pushing a cart said they’re from out of town but are frequent shoppers at H-E-Bs in Kerrville and Uvalde.
“It really looks nice,” said the woman, who didn’t give her name.
Not everyone was impressed.
“It’s a waste of money,” said one woman while giving two thumbs down.
But everyone else The Times talked to had nice things to say.
“It looks very nice — a lot more convenient,” said Kevin Hartley, who lives in Kerr County and carried a few bags out of the store. “And I’m looking forward to when they have more parking.”
Police were in the crowded parking lot directing a large number of vehicles throughout the day.
(Staff writer Sean Batura and freelance writer Bailey Brown contributed to this report)
