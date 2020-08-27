This morning I heard a news report that the latest poll indicates that 30% of Americans think President Trump has done a good job dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. Honestly, I couldn’t believe it, so I set about checking the validity of the report. Sure enough, on a variety of polls, about 30% of Americans think President Trump has done a good job handling the pandemic.
I wonder if those who think he has done a good job realize that as of Aug. 24 over 5 million Americans have been infected and over 177,000 have lost their lives on his watch (excluding WWII, this more than the total number of Americans lost in every conflict since 1900). That means that over 1,700 of every 100,000 Americans have been infected by COVID-19, ranking the U.S. as the absolute worst among all major industrialized countries. In fact, the average infection rate in the U.S. is five times the average of the remaining G-7 countries (323 per 100,000).
And, that’s not the worst of it.
The U.S. infection rate is 62 times as great, and death losses are 117 as high, as New Zealand where strong leadership contained the pandemic. I guess those who think President Trump has done a good job are either naive or have been MAGA brainwashed. In either case, it’s better to judge on facts, and the facts are: President Trump’s leadership in the U.S. COVID-19 response has been an abysmal failure, and it appears he is simply incapable of providing the leadership we need.
Bryan Melton, Kerrville
