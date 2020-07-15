Two hundred sixty four Kerr County residents were infected with the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, two have died and seven are hospitalized, according to information released Tuesday afternoon by Peterson Health.
According to a Kerr County press release issued Monday, 85 local people had recovered from the disease and there were at least 173 active infections.
Peterson Health releases the latest local infection figures around 4:30 p.m. daily.
Statewide active COVID-19 cases totaled approximately 129,338, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services, and 249 Texas counties had reported coronavirus infections. Fatalities from the disease totaled 3,322 and 2,864,541 had been tested in Texas. An estimated 142,398 people had recovered from the disease in Texas. Since the start of the pandemic, 275,058 infections had been reported in Texas.
Nationwide, 1,049,098 people have recovered from the disease, 3,431,744 have been infected and 136,468 have died since the pandemic began, according to Johns Hopkins University. In the U.S., 41,764,557 had been tested for the virus.
Worldwide, at least 13,349,795 had been infected since the pandemic began, 579,335 had died, and 7,430,243 had recovered, according to the university.
Top 10 Texas counties for confirmed infections since pandemic started
Texas will extend time that schools will be allowed to stay online-only, Gov. Greg Abbott says
Texas will give school districts more flexibility to keep their school buildings closed to in-person instruction this fall as coronavirus cases continue to rise, Gov. Greg Abbott told a Houston television station Tuesday.
Public health guidance released last week indicated that school districts had to stay virtual for up to three weeks after their start dates, so they could get their safety protocols ironed out before bringing more students to campus. If they stayed closed longer than that, they would lose state funding.
Abbott on Tuesday said that time would be extended. His comment comes on the heels of a tumultuous week, after state education officials released guidance last Tuesday requiring districts to offer in-person instruction for five days a week to all parents who want it.
"I think Mike Morath, the commissioner of education, is expected to announce a longer period of time for online learning at the beginning of the school year, up to the flexibility at the local level," Abbott said to KTRK. "This is going to have to be a local-level decision, but there will be great latitude and flexibility provided at the local level."
The news, which Abbott said would be finalized in the next few days, will likely come as a relief to superintendents and educators asking the state for more flexibility on when and how they reopen school buildings. Some local health officials, including in El Paso and Laredo, had already demanded that schools in their areas start the year with virtual learning until cases go down.
And some larger, urban school districts, including San Antonio Independent School District, are planning to push their start dates later and keep all students online for three weeks, in order to avoid reopening school buildings as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations surge.
Abbott and Morath have received numerous letters from school board presidents, Democratic state politicians and teacher advocates demanding more flexibility on when to keep school buildings closed and more public health mandates to keep teachers and students safe.
Parents can choose to keep their kids learning virtually from home, but the state provided little guidance for how to protect teachers, who may be more at risk for severe illness due to the virus.
Public health experts have warned that reopening school buildings in areas where cases are rising precipitously will result in entire communities becoming infected.
"If you open K-12 in areas where virus transmission accelerating, teachers, staff will get sick, as will parents," tweeted Peter Hotez, an infectious disease expert and the dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine. "All it takes is for one or two teachers, staff, or parents to enter hospital, and it will be lights out."
But political pressure from the Trump administration to open schools is still intense, with President Donald Trump himself criticizing the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for rolling out strict guidance for schools.
The political conflict on when to reopen schools has left teachers and parents terrified and uncertain about the best decisions for themselves and their families. Teachers unions and associations have been encouraging their members to find legal avenues to stay safe, including retiring early, resigning or filing for medical and family leave.
But Abbott stopped short of saying in another television interview that state officials would cancel next spring’s administration of the state standardized test.
“It’s way too early to determine whether or not the STAAR test may not be used this particular year," he said. "We gotta wait and see."
Texas has the highest uninsured rate in the U.S. And during the pandemic, an estimated 659,000 Texans lost their health care.
Job loss stemming from the coronavirus stripped health insurance from an estimated 659,000 Texans between February and May, according to a new study.
The analysis, published Tuesday by Families USA, a nonpartisan consumer advocacy group, found that 5.4 million laid-off workers across the country lost their health insurance from February to March.
The report called the past few months the “deepest economic crash since World War II,” adding that job loss from the pandemic has left more people uninsured than ever recorded. The increase in uninsured Americans this spring is 39% higher than the previous record, set during the Great Recession of 2008 and 2009, when 3.9 million adults under the age of 65 lost insurance.
In Texas, 29% of adults under 65 — about 4.9 million people — were estimated to be without health insurance this May, the highest uninsured rate of all states. In 2018, a quarter of adults under 65 were uninsured in Texas.
Since mid-March, nearly 2.8 million people have filed for unemployment benefits in Texas. The state’s unemployment rate hit an all-time high of 13.5% in April, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. In May, the unemployment rate fell slightly to 13% as businesses reopened. The rate for June will be published this week.
Texas is among a minority of states that have declined to expand Medicaid coverage to people with incomes near or below the poverty line, leaving fewer options for adults who lose their job-based health insurance.
Nationwide, almost half of the health care coverage losses because of the pandemic happened in five states, which make about 36% of the total U.S. population: California, Texas, Florida, New York and North Carolina.
Many states with higher increases in uninsured people are also experiencing surges in COVID-19 cases: Arizona, Florida, Louisiana, South Carolina, Georgia and Mississippi.
Another study from the Kaiser Family Foundation estimated that the figure could be higher: As many as 1.6 million Texans have likely lost their employer-sponsored insurance since the start of the pandemic, when considering people of all ages, as well as family members of the newly uninsured. The same foundation estimated that nationwide, 27 million Americans have lost their coverage since the pandemic started in April.
The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation projects that by December, more than 10 million people in the U.S. will have lost their health insurance as a result of losing their jobs, some of them regaining coverage through Medicaid or a family member’s policy.
Despite these variations, those studies all agree that more people are living without health insurance than ever recorded, during a time when access to health care has become more critical than ever.
Public health experts, doctors and elected officials have warned that the lack of health care coverage for millions of Americans could complicate efforts to contain the disease. At the beginning of March, more than 800 scientists, doctors and lawyers wrote an open letter to the Trump administration, saying it would be “critical for policymakers to ensure comprehensive and affordable access to testing, including for the uninsured.”
To be uninsured for adults is “increasing the odds that, if they contract COVID-19, delays in diagnosis and treatment could endanger both them and their communities,” Families USA wrote in the report. In the U.S. 14% of adults say they would avoid seeking health care for a fever or dry cough — symptoms of COVID-19 — due to concerns about their ability to pay for it, the group said, according to an April Gallup poll.
Thousands of Texas prisoners still have the coronavirus
Two Texas prisons each have more than 670 inmates with active coronavirus infections, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, the highest counts seen at any state lockup since the pandemic began.
As of Monday, 672 men incarcerated at the Stiles Unit near Beaumont had active infections — a quarter of the lockup’s population, according to the most recent figures. At the massive Coffield Unit in East Texas, 753 inmates recently tested positive — 19% of prisoners there, according to TDCJ data.
Aside from Stiles, three other state-run prisons and jails had at least 25% of their inmates with active coronavirus infections Monday. Dominguez State Jail in San Antonio had 472 inmates with the virus. The Daniel Unit in Snyder and the Hamilton Unit in Bryan each had about 250 cases.
The new high infection counts at several prisons indicates the virus is still very active inside TDCJ. And although some of the hardest-hit prisons in May and June are now reporting very few active cases, their inmates also haven’t been tested recently on a large scale.
Since March, more than 12,000 Texas prisoners and 2,100 TDCJ employees at dozens of prisons have had confirmed infections of the new coronavirus. At least 94 inmates have died with the virus — the most of any state prison system in America — along with 10 people who worked in Texas prisons.
The jump in positive cases at some units follows a new round of mass testing at some prisons. TDCJ began testing all inmates at dozens of units in mid-May, with more than 100,000 coronavirus tests on inmates completed by June 10, according to agency reports. The tests led to a sharp increase in reported cases of the virus, followed by a period of fewer active cases reported after the first round of testing was finished.
The Michael Unit, next to Coffield prison in Anderson County, reported zero inmates with active cases of the virus Monday, with 429 men having recovered from it. But TDCJ only tested all of the inmates at the prison once, on May 13, according to TDCJ testing data provided to The Texas Tribune on Monday.
A Texas epidemiologist said one-time testing sweeps provide snapshots but don’t tell the full picture of how the virus is affecting the prison system.
“You get these windows … but if you don’t follow up to see if it’s grown or decreased, you’re kind of just playing out those cases you had at that time,” said Ben King, a clinical assistant professor of public health at the University of Texas at Austin. “It’s kind of like turning on the lights for just a second.”
Aside from mass testing, TDCJ also tests symptomatic inmates for the coronavirus — though prisoners say not everyone who reports symptoms is tested. Mass testing is done to capture those without symptoms who can still spread the illness, a group King said could account for a large percentage of those infected.
TDCJ spokesperson Jeremy Desel said Monday that most of the recent reported upticks in positive tests at places like Stiles and Dominguez are because of asymptomatic inmates. He added that some inmates the agency reports as actively infected are also likely no longer contagious because TDCJ’s process to medically clear inmates and count them as recovered is more stringent than the guidelines issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The CDC advises that those who test positive for the coronavirus be isolated until they have been fever-free for at least three days and at least 10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared, or since the date of the positive test if the person is asymptomatic. Desel said by the CDC’s definition, all of the asymptomatic inmates at Dominguez would now be considered recovered, since their mass testing was completed June 26.
“Under the CDC guidelines, they should be considered recovered, but they’re not because our protocols suggest they need to be signed off on by … a medical provider at the facility,” Desel said. “Sometimes that takes longer than six weeks in some cases just because of the mass numbers.”
The recent surges at Coffield, Stiles and Dominguez make them the three Texas prison units with the most reported inmate coronavirus cases, with almost all of them counted by TDCJ as actively infected.
Estelle, Michael, Jester III and the Pack Unit all have more than 400 inmates each who have tested positive as well, though the majority of their cases are counted as recovered.
At Pack, a geriatric prison near College Station, attorneys told a federal judge Monday that 487 inmates have been infected in the pandemic and 19 men have died from the virus. It was the first day of a trial over TDCJ’s handling of the pandemic after two older inmates filed a lawsuit at the unit in late March arguing for protective gear and more cleaning supplies.
Summer workouts continue at Del Rio High
Del Rio High’s summer strength and conditioning workouts are rolling into their third week even as other school districts are halting their programs due to the coronavirus.
The workouts began June 15 at Walter Levermann Ram Stadium with about 200 student-athletes, returners from last school year’s fall sports, participating. Since then, the workouts have expanded to include more student-athletes from additional sports.
The school was already taking precautions against COVID-19 by requiring everyone attending the sessions to have their temperature taken before participating each day and logging attendance numbers as well as temperature readings daily.
In addition, equipment was sanitized in-between sessions and all workouts were taken outdoors with social distance guidelines in place.
School districts across Texas were permitted by UIL to begin summer workouts June 8. While many of them did so, many of them have since either canceled or suspended workouts due to a positive COVID test or out of precaution due to the rising number of positive cases in their area.
Some of the school districts that have suspended their summer workouts include Dallas ISD, San Antonio ISD, Mart ISD, Sinton ISD and Ysleta ISD. Sixteen schools in central Texas have also suspended their summer workout programs.
San Felipe Del Rio ISD Athletic Director Ric Smith said Del Rio High’s workouts are continuing thanks to the precautions put in place by the district and its coaches.
“All is going well. Self pre-screens are submitted by athlete and coaches daily to our medical training staff. If anyone checks ‘yes’ to any questions they are asked to stay home and not allowed to participate. Our training staff takes daily temperatures of all athletes and coaches before entering Ram Stadium. Self pre-screen forms and daily temperatures are documented daily for future reference, if needed. Coaches wear masks at all times. Athletes wear masks when exiting cars until participation begins, then immediately replace masks after final stations until they get in their vehicle to leave. Social distancing is adhered to at all times – six feet when inactive and 10 feet when active. Equipment touched by athletes and coaches is disinfected and sanitized immediately after use, then again between sessions, and a third time at the end of all sessions,” Smith said. “Our kids and coaches are doing a great job to make sure all involved are following all state, UIL and local guidelines to remain safe.”
Smith the district’s latter start in workouts coupled with the preventative measures already in place have helped keep Del Rio’s student-athletes safe.
“By design, we were and still are more cautious than some places that shut down their SSCP (summer strength and conditioning program). We started a week later, with smaller groups, and all activities outside which has helped. Plus, our coach-to-athlete ratio is still less than allowed by UIL, which makes the 10-foot spacing easier to monitor,” Smith said.
Health district reports 91 new COVID-19 cases in Angelina County
The Angelina County & Cities Health District reported 91 new cases of COVID-19 and three new COVID-related deaths Tuesday, bringing the total number of positive tests in the county, including those from the Rufus H. Duncan Geriatric Facility prison unit and the Diboll Correctional Facility, to 1,182.
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice is also reporting three new deaths, bringing the total deaths in Angelina County to 26.
The health district is reporting 834 cases in Angelina County with 609 estimated active cases and 225 estimated recovered and 12 deaths.
There have been 348 cases combined at the Duncan Unit and the Diboll Correctional Facility, according to the TDCJ.
However, Saundra Renfro, business manager of the Diboll Correctional Facility, said the nine cases listed on the TDCJ's dashboard as "recovered" were transferred from another facility and they have not had any positive cases at their facility at any time.
The TDCJ is reporting today that the Duncan Unit has 339 cases, with one active offender case, 273 offender recoveries, 23 active employee cases, 28 employee recoveries and 14 presumed COVID-19 deaths.
The health district reported 380 positive tests and an estimated 42 recovered in Polk County and 130 positive tests, 34 estimated recovered and 12 deaths in San Augustine County.
The city of Nacogdoches is reporting 584 total positive tests, an estimated 348 recoveries and 31 deaths as of Monday afternoon.
As of 9 a.m. today, the state of Texas has had 264,313 cases reported with an estimated 136,419 recoveries, an estimated 124,659 active cases and 3,235 deaths, according to the Department of State Health Services. It has conducted 2,820,803 total tests as of today, with 217,734 of those being antibody tests.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal. The vast majority of people recover.
Kruse Village confirms positive COVID-19 cases
Kruse Village is reporting 12 residents and eight staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.
Despite the senior living community’s best efforts, the coronavirus pandemic has now reached the doors of this community that is working to stop further spread to older adult residents and staff members.
In a news release, Executive Director Coy Fontenot said Kruse Village cares deeply about the health, safety and well-being of its residents and staff and is committed to provide “the best possible care.”
According to the release, Kruse Village has implemented changes in its operations, including enhanced infection control measures, monitoring residents and staff for symptoms and restricting visitors except in the end-of-life situations and on a case-by-case basis.
“Our team is committed to doing everything we can to stop the spread of this virus in our care community. We are working under the direction of our medical director and providers, are in close communication with the Texas Department of State Health Services (TDSHS) and Washington County’s Office of Emergency Management, and are following all Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC) and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) guidelines to ensure we are taking all appropriate steps at this time,” Fontenot said in the release.
Kruse Village’s clinical staff has conducted testing for SARS-CoV-2, the virus which causes COVID-19, for all residents and staff in the healthcare unit. The testing allowed staff to identify asymptomatic carriers as well as other individuals with a positive COVID-19 diagnosis to take immediate action to reduce further spread of the virus. At this time, there are no pending test results for additional positive cases in the senior community.
In addition to testing, residents and staff are actively screened for fever, respiratory and other COVID-19 symptoms.
Kruse Village has set a designated area in the building for residents with a confirmed or suspected diagnosis and have quarantined these residents in their rooms and have designated staff to support and care for them.
According to Fontenot, staff and residents have also been following the recommended preventative actions, such as restricted access to visitors from entering the building and canceling all group activities.
“We are in contact with residents, families, and staff regarding any new or suspected COVID-19 cases in our building through a variety of communication methods such as phone, voice message services, emails and/or letters. We also continue to encourage and support families in using Skype, FaceTime, or Zoom to communicate with residents,” the release states.
Fontenot adds, “As front line health care workers, our team members continue their heroic commitment to caring for and serving our residents. Our staff has demonstrated great courage, and we are thankful for their compassion in these uncertain times. We have developed a comprehensive staffing and benefit plan, which includes several programs as a way of recognizing and supporting our staff for their hard work and dedication. We offer shift pick-up bonuses to qualified staff, provide eligible staff members and their families with meals each week, hold small group meetings to update staff and address questions, and ensure access to mental and emotional health resources. We are forever grateful for the ongoing support from residents, families, and staff during this time — we are truly all in this together. Their encouragement during this time is embedded in our hearts for many years to come.”
While the company strives for transparency, it is bound by federal guidelines under the Health insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) as well as employment policies, which protect the privacy of its residents and team members.
Paris hospital treating an average 15 of virus patients daily
While hospital Covid-19 admissions are on a rapid increase in Texas, Paris Regional Medical Center is treating an average 10-15 coronavirus patients daily, well within the center’s abilities, according to hospital officials.
“While we have seen an increase in positive cases in the county, we have not been overwhelmed with Covid patients at PRMC thus far,” CEO Steve Hyde said.
As of Sunday, the health care center was operating 12 of its 16 potential ICU beds with Covid ICU patients making up 70%, Hyde said. Other Covid patients were housed in special areas of the hospital, all with negative pressure rooms so that air from those rooms does not circulate within the hospital.
“We outfitted these rooms to keep both our patients and our staff safe,” Hyde said.
Since Jan. 1, the center has admitted approximately 140 Covid-positive patients with 20 deaths, Hyde said.
“We serve a region of roughly 250,000 residents, so these were not all Lamar County residents,” Hyde explained. “Currently our average census of Covid patients in-house is staying between 10 to 15. It is important to remember that hospital census is always incredibly fluid and changes rapidly — sometimes hourly; so that is why it is more accurate to release daily averages.
Hyde echoes the Paris-Lamar County Health District, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Surgeon General in efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
“We encourage community members to remain vigilant in efforts to slow the spread of the virus through social distancing, hand hygiene and universal masking,” Hyde said. “Research shows that these are currently our best lines of defense.
“The reality we face is that until there is a vaccine or more knowledge about this new virus, we can expect that Covid-19 is here to stay, and we must continue to do what we can to slow the spread.”
