Harper High School's volleyball team righted itself in a big way on Tuesday night with an impressive 3-0 win against visiting Medina.
The Longhorns had to fight off Medina in the first set, 25-19, but Harper rolled after that by winning 25-7 and 25-9.
Middle blocker Carter Wood had seven kills and a block to lead the Longhorns, who are now 4-9 overall and 1-1 in district play. Talli Millican added five kills, six digs and two blocks for the Longhorns, while teammate Emily Seewald added five kills.
Harper was particularly strong at the service line with senior Taylor Evans leading the way with 14 service points, including an ace. Kamrynn Baethge also had 14 service points, including two aces. Baethge had seven setting assists.
Setter Rachel Perkins had 14 assists for Harper.
The Longhorns play host to Junction at 5 p.m. on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.