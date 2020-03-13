Providing access to products for everyone
We understand our customers want to prepare by stocking up on the essentials. Texans must continue to prepare, but panic does not promote progress.
For the long term, H-E-B is in a good in-stock position on many of the items our customers need and we are working around the clock to restock our shelves. In order to help ensure all can secure the products they need, when they need them, we’ve implemented temporary purchase limits on certain items help protect the supply chain in Texas. While our customers might find our supply of some products low or temporarily out of stock, we encourage customers to check back with us if they cannot find what they need, as we’ll continue to restock our products.
In an effort to make sure all customers have access to products they need, H-E-B is limiting the purchase of the following per shopping trip/transaction:
- Disinfecting & Antibacterial sprays/wipes – 4 units per transaction (including Baby)
- Liquid Bleach – 2 units per transaction
- Toilet Paper – 2 units per transaction
- Hand sanitizer – 4 units per transaction (including Baby)
- Hand soap – 4 units per transaction
- Water (including Baby) – 4 multipacks and 4 gallons per transaction, for a total of 8 items
- Hydrogen Peroxide – 4 units per transaction
- Rubbing (Isopropyl) Alcohol/wipes – 4 units per transaction
- Latex Gloves – 4 units per transaction
- Face Masks – 2 units per transaction
