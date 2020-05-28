They had to wait longer than usual, but Kerrville Little League’s players are finally ready to play some ball.
The league released a full timeline for its season on Wednesday. Players will be able to pick up their jerseys at the Kerrville Little League fields on Thursday, Saturday or Sunday. Practices will begin on June 6; games will start on June 15 and conclude July 10, with teams playing 2 to 3 games a week. Players who don’t intend to play this can receive information about earning league credit for the 2021 season at the jersey pick-up or by emailing Kerrville Little League at kerrvillelittleleague@gmail.com.
“I am excited for the children,” said Bobby Cummings, the president of Kerrville Little League.“We are looking out for the best interests of children, spectators and the sport in general. We just want everyone to be safe and follow the guidelines.”
Cummings said the league will adhere to safety guidelines recommended by the state and Little League International, but it will not limit the number of spectators who can attend games.
Little League International released myriad regulations for its local leagues to follow, advising coaches and players to refrain from giving handshakes, high fives or hugs. Instead, Little League International suggests teams line up outside their dugouts and tip caps to the opposing teams as a sign of good sportsmanship after a game.
Players, coaches and spectators are also advised to bring their own food and drinks to games. Chewing on sunflower seeds or gum is no longer welcome in dugouts.
The organization also encouraged local leagues to rotate baseballs and softballs on a regular basis, at least every two innings, to limit individual contact. Furthermore, it urged spectators to break away from a beloved baseball tradition: chasing after foul balls that land outside the field of play. Now, it’s players and coaches responsible to retrieve foul balls.
