The Tivy Antlers took advantage of a week off, returning to action, with a huge 5-3 victory over Hays Johnson, Tuesday night.
Tivy scored five runs off of 11 hits, committing no errors, on the road.
The Antlers have been demonstrating more offense lately, piecing a solid three-game winning streak during the past week and a half.
TENERY'S TIMELY HITTING CONTINUES
Eric Tenery stepped up big time, breaking a 3-3 tie, in the top of the seventh inning.
Tenery grounded to right field, scoring Walker Grimes and Kale Lackey, earning a 5-3 victory over the Jaguars.
Tenery went 3-for-4 at the plate, scoring one run, for the Antlers.
"Eric Tenery had another good day at the plate," Coach Chris Russ commented after the game.
ABEL DOMINANT ON THE PITCHERS MOUND
Coleson Abel pitched most of the game, striking out 17 batters, with a killer fastball.
"Coleson Abel was dominant," Russ said. "Best fastball he has had all year."
Abel threw 114 pitches, 73 of them strikes.
Grimes and Travis White had a stolen base apiece during the game.
Cooper Duennenberg, Fisher Roberts and White added one RBI apiece, in the Antler victory.
PLAYOFF HOPES CONTINUE
The Antlers remain in the playoff hunt, tied for fourth place, with Boerne Champion.
"We are tied with Champion in fourth place with three games left," Russ said. "Just have to keep winning the next game."
TOUGH ROAD AHEAD
Tivy will play the district's toughest teams over the course of the next three games.
Tivy will host New Braunfels Canyon, Friday, April 23, at 7 p.m.
They finish the season with games against Boerne Champion and Dripping Springs next week.
"We still have a tough road, but we have a chance and are playing better," Russ concluded.
