The weather has felt a lot like what we would expect for the month of August. It has been hot and dry in recent days.
Subtle changes in the overall weather pattern are expected in the next few days.
SLIGHTLY COOLER THURSDAY
Humidity values should be higher Thursday across the area. This could lead to a few showers and thunderstorms Thursday afternoon and early evening. Rain coverage is not expected to be widespread, but a brief downpour and occasional lightning will be possible.
Highs warm into the lower and middle 90s.
Winds are expected to become east at 5 to 15 mph, although higher gusts are possible near thunderstorms that pop up.
HUMID THURSDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast Thursday night. Low temperatures should drop into the lower 70s.
Light southeast winds prevail throughout the night.
There is a low chance of a shower or thunderstorm, mainly before midnight.
KNOCKING OFF A FEW DEGREES FRIDAY
Temperatures remain hot, but a few degrees cooler, on Friday. Highs are expected to top out in the lower 90s.
Southeast winds increase to 10 to 15 mph.
Once again, showers and thunderstorms could pop up during the afternoon and early evening hours.
THE LATEST ON THE TROPICS
It appears that a tropical system will move into the Gulf of Mexico late this weekend and early next week. There has been increasing confidence that it may impact the Texas coastline Tuesday or Wednesday of next week.
There is uncertainty about this development, but it is a feature to be monitored in the coming days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.