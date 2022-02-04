One man died after a semi collided with a pickup on Interstate 10, according to police.
About 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Kerrville police responded to a report of a traffic crash on the freeway near mile marker 510.
Officers located a tractor trailer involved in a collision with a Ford F-350 pickup truck, just inside the Kerrville city limits, according to a Friday afternoon statement from the Kerrville Police Department.
“The tractor trailer was westbound, when it attempted to slow for traffic that was at a standstill due to inclement weather conditions ahead,” reads the statement. “The tractor trailer flipped onto its side and slid due to the icy conditions. The trailer collided with the Ford F-350 pickup that was stopped for traffic, seriously injuring the two occupants.”
Emergency radio traffic that night indicated that no helicopter was available to transport the injured. Ambulances were advised by one law enforcement officer on scene that the freeway was “a parking lot,” and the only way they could get to Peterson Regional Medical Center was via the eastbound shoulder, according to radio traffic.
Kerrville Fire EMS arrived and both injured parties were taken to PRMC in Kerrville, where they were listed in critical condition, according to KPD. About 6:30 a.m. Friday, one of the occupants of the pickup died.
“No further information regarding the condition of the second injured party is available at this time (as of press time Friday),” reads the KPD statement. “Kerrville police are conducting an investigation into the accident. This investigation is in its early stages. At this time, there will be no charges pending for the driver of the tractor trailer, as it appears road conditions at the time of the accident were a major contributing factor. We will provide updates as more information becomes available.”
