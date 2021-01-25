Abundant sunshine is in the forecast for the remainder of the day Monday.
A cold front tracked across the area early this morning taking clouds, fog and humidity with it.
Behind the front, gusty winds and elevated fire dangers exist for the rest of the afternoon subsiding Monday evening.
High temperatures top out in the upper 60's to lower 70's Monday.
Northwest winds remain gusty at 15 to 25 mph creating elevated fire dangers Monday afternoon through sunset.
Clear skies continue Monday evening with lows in the upper 20's to lower 30's.
Winds become light and variable Monday night.
WARMER TUESDAY
Winds return to the south Tuesday.
This promotes warmer daytime highs in the lower to middle 70's with comfortable humidity values.
We could see elevated fire dangers Tuesday afternoon with winds out of the south at 10 to 20 mph.
INCREASING CLOUDS TUESDAY NIGHT
Clouds increase from the west Tuesday night with a mostly dry disturbance.
I won't rule out sprinkles Wednesday afternoon and evening with the system, but Tuesday night looks dry with lows in the lower to middle 30's.
GUSTY COLD FRONT WEDNESDAY
A gusty cold front brings north winds and cooler daytime highs in the lower 60's.
North winds increase to 15 to 25 mph with relatively dry air at the surface.
Nonetheless, sprinkles or light showers are possible Wednesday afternoon and evening.
