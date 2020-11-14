The Comfort Bobcats 2020 football season has come to a conclusion.
Jourdanton proved to be too much for the Bobcats to overcome as Comfort lost 56-32 Saturday evening in Somerset.
Jourdanton scored first on a 23-yard pass from Cole Andrus to Jared Lilly to put them on top 7-0.
The Bobcats responded with the first of two touchdowns by Jose Herrera on a two-yard run to even the score at 7-7 in the first.
Multi-talented Oscar Falcon kicked a 34-yard field goal early in the second quarter to put Comfort on top 10-7.
After that, Jourdanton scored 35 unanswered points to go on top 42-10 early in the third quarter.
Herrera's second touchdown of the night came on a 13-yard run with 11:55 left in the third quarter to cut the lead to 42-16.
Heading to the fourth, Comfort was trailing 49-16 when Chris Rodriguez scored a touchdown on a 5-yard run.
A two point conversion from Godinez to Lozano cut the lead to 49-24 with 8:18 left in the game.
Rodriguez would score once more on another five-yard run and then converted on a two point conversion score, but it was not enough as Jourdanton went on to win 56-32.
Comfort's season comes to an end with a 7-4 record.
