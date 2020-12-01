James Ibarra had the game of his life Tuesday evening as Our Lady of the Hills defeated San Antonio St. Gerard 71-62.
Ibarra scored 25 points and Sam Ibarra added 13 points to lead the Hawks in scoring.
The game was neck and neck in the first quarter as OLH trailed 10-9 halfway through the period.
That's when Sam Ibarra nailed a three point bucket to give the Hawks a 12-10 lead.
Daniel Schultz drove in for a nice layup followed by James Ibarra with a nice bucket in traffic to make the score 20-11 after one quarter.
Picking up action in the second quarter, Sam Cummings scored three straight buckets including one from downtown as OLH built a 31-14 lead halfway through the second.
OLH went into the locker room with a 39-21 lead at the break.
The third quarter was scrappy and St. Gerard battled back cutting the deficit to 53-41 after three quarters of play.
In the final quarter, St. Gerard's Kenny Garcia nailed a triple from a mile away narrowing the gap to 55-50.
Steven Balderas was unstoppable for the Royals as he ended up with 36 points to lead all scorers on the night.
He scored four of St. Gerard's last shots to give St. Gerard a 62-61 lead late in the game.
James Ibarra then hit a nice shot to give the lead back to OLH 63-62.
That's when St. Gerard tried to "Hack a Schultz" but it didn't work as Schultz hit two free throws and scored the final bucket of the night as the Hawks went on to win the game 71-62.
