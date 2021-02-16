Outages continued to affect Kerr County on Tuesday — some people had been without power for more than 24 hours — leading many to travel to the homes of friends or relatives seeking warmth and hot food.
About 17,700 customers were without power as of 4:18 p.m. Tuesday, according to the outage map on the website of the Kerrville Public Utility Board. This amounted to 76.25 percent of KPUB's customers being without electricity.
"Some (KPUB) customers may experience longer outages if failures occur during the restoration process," states a Tuesday KPUB press release. "Customers powered by the Stadium substation (Sidney Baker area) have been without power since 3 p.m. yesterday due to a failure in the restoration process. Crews are on-site at that substation to resolve this issue."
Some fast food restaurants were open, with lines of cars stretching from the drive-thru lane to the street at Chicken Express on Sidney Baker Street, for example. Major stores have altered their hours; Walmart opted not to open at all on Tuesday due to power outages, according to its social media account, and H-E-B stores in the Hill Country planned to close at 5 p.m. The city of Kerrville's Facebook page reported large crowds at H-E-B on Main Street as of Tuesday afternoon.
Road conditions had improved in Kerr County on Tuesday, but were still dangerous and expected to worsen as temperatures dropped again.
"Most major city streets are passable at the moment, but there are a lot of ice patches and hard-packed snow that makes it slick and dangerous," states a city news release posted early Tuesday afternoon. "Most intersections are turning to icy mush. Other roads that are not driven as much still have lots of snow. Lots of ice in parking lots and in intersections. All residential streets are still frozen. Traffic is heavy on some major streets and moving very slowly.
"Any ice or snow that managed to thaw yesterday likely refroze overnight, creating patches of ice. We know you’re tired of hearing it — but please stay home."
Outages
The reason for the ongoing outages is that Texas' demand for electricity continued to exceed the amount of electricity generated, according to the release. The outages aren't unique to Kerr County residents, as the winter storm grips the entire state.
"Customers are experiencing very long rolling outage times throughout this event across Texas," states the KPUB release. "We cannot provide estimated times of restorations and ask for patience as we have thousands of customers across our service area that are without power. That is all controlled through ERCOT and LCRA, and KPUB has no control over the time frame."
Those KPUB customers who believe they have an outage unrelated to the controlled outages can report it via KPUB's SmartHub app or its website to avoid phone line congestion.
The storm
By the Associated Press
Temperatures nosedived into the single-digits as far south as San Antonio, and homes that had already been without electricity for hours had no certainty about when the lights and heat would come back on, as the state's overwhelmed power grid began imposing blackouts that are typically only seen in 100-degree summers.
The storm was part of a massive system that brought snow, sleet and freezing rain to the southern Plains and was spreading across the Ohio Valley and to the Northeast. The Southwest Power Pool, a group of utilities across 14 states, called for rolling outages because the supply of reserve energy had been exhausted. Some utilities said they were starting blackouts, while others urged customers to reduce power usage.
“We're living through a really historic event going on right now,” said Jason Furtado, a professor of meteorology at the University of Oklahoma, pointing to all of Texas under a winter storm warning and the extent of the freezing temperatures.
State officials said surging demand, driven by people trying to keep their homes warm, and cold weather knocking some power stations offline had pushed Texas' system beyond the limits.
“This weather event, it's really unprecedented. We all living here know that," said Dan Woodfin, senior director of system operations at the Electric Reliability Council of Texas. He defended preparations made by grid operators and described the demand on the system as record-setting.
“This event was well beyond the design parameters for a typical, or even an extreme, Texas winter that you would normally plan for. And so that is really the result that we're seeing," Woodfin said.
In all, more than 4 million people in Texas still had no power a full day after historic snowfall and single-digit temperatures created a surge in demand for electricity to warm up homes unaccustomed to such extreme lows, buckling the state's power grid and causing widespread blackouts.
Making matters worse, expectations that the outages would be shared evenly by the state's 30 million residents quickly gave way to a cold reality, as pockets in some of America's largest cities, including San Antonio, Dallas and Austin, were left to shoulder the lasting brunt of a catastrophic power failure, and in subfreezing conditions that Texas' grid operators had known was coming.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.