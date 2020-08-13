After Kerr County officials said things were looking better when it came to containing the coronavirus, the virus reared up and infected 20 people in two days, according to Peterson Health.
After days of what looked like downward trends, the county was hit with 16 new infections on Tuesday and four on Wednesday. After reporting more hospitalizations on Tuesday, Peterson Regional Medical Center said its COVID-19 census was back at three people.
Eleven of the new cases were through a state testing program on Aug. 5 conducted by Curative Inc. — a state contractor. In a news release, Kerr County said they weren’t sure if those results were complete from that Aug. 5 screening at the Hill Country Youth Event Center, where more than 250 people were screened for the virus.
There does not seem to be a clear idea from any of the reporting agencies about the number of people recovered, because each offers varied numbers. In fact, there’s a lag when it comes to numbers on all sorts of contact tracing efforts to understand how the virus spreads in the community.
In a Tuesday news release, Kerr County said 23% of the information about how people contracted the virus was lost. Another 74 cases of 231 cases were still under investigation from the state.
The county and Peterson do say that the total number of cases are set at 418.
When it comes to the state numbers, Texas reported another day with more than 300 deaths, but those numbers are an aggregate of death certificates that the state received on Wednesday. However, the state’s death toll is now at 9,034.
The state takes the raw death certificates and then applies those back to the date of death, which shows that the virus has killed more than 100 people everyday between July 1 and Aug. 2, and the state is still counting because it can take at least 10 days before a death certificate is filed.
Around the world, it took six months to reach 10 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus. It took just over six weeks for that number to double.
The worldwide count of known COVID-19 infections climbed past 20 million on Monday, with more than half of them from just three countries: the U.S., India and Brazil, according to the tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.
The average number of new cases per day in the U.S. has declined in recent weeks but is still running high at over 54,000, versus almost 59,000 in India and nearly 44,000 in Brazil.
