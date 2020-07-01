One hundred one Kerr County residents were among the 153,011 coronavirus infections reported in Texas since the start of the pandemic, according to information released from the state and city of Kerrville.
Active COVID-19 cases totaled as many as 68 as of this morning, 32 had recovered, and two people are hospitalized with infections at Peterson Regional Medical Center, according to a county press release. Since the pandemic began, two people had died, according to a city of Kerrville press release issued Tuesday afternoon.
Since the state health department is experiencing "a significant backlog in its tracking and investigation process," more locals may have recovered, and there may be fewer active infections, according to the city.
Statewide active COVID-19 cases totaled approximately 72,744, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services, and 244 Texas counties had reported coronavirus infections. At least 2,424 people had died from the disease in Texas and 2,119,036 had been tested. An estimated 84,818 people had recovered from the disease in Texas.
Nationwide, 720,631 people have recovered from the disease, 2,636,538 have been infected and 127,425 have died since the pandemic began, according to Johns Hopkins University. In the U.S., 32,206,245 had been tested for the virus.
Worldwide, at least 10,499,833 had been infected since the pandemic began, 511,909 had died, and 5,378,800 had recovered, according to the university.
Top 10 Texas counties for confirmed infections since pandemic started
Texas governor calls off elective surgeries in 4 additional counties
Cameron and Hidalgo counties in the Rio Grande Valley, along with Webb County (Laredo) and Nueces County (Corpus Christi) were added on Tuesday to a list of counties in the Lone Star State that have had elective surgeries and procedures suspended by Texas governor Gregg Abbott.
The move was made to insure that there will be an adequate number of hospital beds available for coronavirus patients, as these counties are experiencing a surge in hospitalizations associated with coronavirus.
Previously Bexar (San Antonio), Harris (Houston), Dallas and Travis (Austin) counties had elective procedures temporarily curtailed.
University of Texas to release football hosting plan in early Aug.
AUSTIN — University of Texas officials say that they expect to release the university's policies and procedures for hosting football games and other athletic competitions during the first week of August.
Those guidelines will follow state, local and Big 12 Conference health and safety guidelines as it relates to coronavirus (COVID-19).
Those same mandates and policies will also be used to determine when the University of Texas may allow coaches, athletics staff and all student-athletes back to campus to begin preparing for the fall competitions.
The university has had 15 positive coronavirus tests returned after testing student-athletes before they were to begin the voluntary off season workout program earlier this month.
Texas is scheduled to open the 2020 season by hosting University of South Florida at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium on Sept. 5 (time to be determined).
Brazoria County tops 100 COVID cases, Clute man dies
Brazoria County officials are in “continual education mode” as the county reached another record-high of 100 new COVID-19 cases and another death Tuesday, Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
Sebesta and his office will not take any additional actions above continually reminding residents to maintain social distancing, use of masks and practice good hygiene, he said, though many cities have signed orders intended to prevent the spread.
“Many communities have already issued mask orders and I think that will cover a lot of our hot spots,” Sebesta said. “Folks just need to continue what we should have been practicing for the last three months.”
A Clute man in his 70s became the city’s second COVID-19-related death and the county’s 17th, according to county data.
Of the 1,833 reported cases of people with COVID-19 in the county, slightly less than 1 percent have died.
Sebesta credits the low hospitalizations and death toll to the younger skew of the county’s cases.
“It is a good thing we have a low percent of hospitalizations,” he said. “I believe it’s about 5.1 percent of our active cases. We have a younger population who is affected by this and they are staying out of the hospital.”
More than 70 percent of Brazoria County’s reported cases are in people younger than 50 years old, according to county data.
Pearland, accounting for more than 43 percent of the outbreak, had another 27 residents test positive for COVID-19.
Five Pearland men in their 40s, three in their 30s, two in their 50s and two more in their 60s reported positive for the virus. Pearland women included five in their 40s, three in their 30s, two in their 20s, two in their 50s and two in their 70s.
Lake Jackson continued its spike with its highest reported total of 19 cases in four women in their 20s, two women in their 50s, three men in their 30s, two men in their 40s and 50s each, a teenage girl and boy, women in their 40s and 60s and men in their 60s and 70s.
Alvin and Angleton had nine residents each to have tested positive. Alvin residents included two teenage girls, two women in their 60s, two men in their 40s, men in their 30s and 60s and a woman in her 30s.
In Angleton, men in their 20s, 40s, 50s and 60s tested positive. Female residents included two in their 40s, ones in their 20s and a 30s and a teenager.
Freeport had its highest daily case count since the pandemic began with seven new cases. Residents included two women in their 20s and 60s each, another woman and man in their 40s and a teenage boy.
Sweeny also reported the city’s highest total daily with five residents infected — two men in their 30s, two boys younger than 10 and a woman in her 30s.
Manvel also reported five cases in men in their 30s, 40s, 50s and 60s and a teenage boy. Clute added six residents, two girls younger than 10, a teenage girl and women in their 20s, 30s and 40s.
Other residents included Brazoria women in their 40s and 60s, a Brazoria man in his 40s, an Iowa Colony man in his 20s, a Jones Creek man in his 20s, a Liverpool man in his 40s, an Oyster Creek man in his 50s, an Oyster Creek woman in her 20s, a Surfside man in his 30s, a West Columbia woman in her 40s and Richwood women in their 30s, 40s and one older than 80.
None of the cases were nursing home or prison-related, Sebesta said.
The county announced Tuesday 46 residents recovered from the virus. All of the 100 new cases were confirmed positives, not probable. Probable cases are in symptomatic people who are linked to a confirmed case of COVID-19, usually by living in the same household.
Brazoria County has 833 cases that remain active, 39 probable and 944 recovered.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
PRISON CASES FALLING
Texas Department of Criminal Justice cases are no longer included in Brazoria County’s case count, but have steadily declined, according to TDCJ data.
In the Darrington, Scott, Terrell, Stringfellow and Ramsey units, 24 inmates have active cases, according to the data. There are 21 employees from those units with cases considered active, the data indicates.
Clemens has no inmates with active cases, but seven Clemens employees are considered active, the data indicates. Darrington is no longer on lockdown.
Jones Creek issues mask REQUIREMENT
The village became the latest community to enlist an order mandating businesses require employees and customers to wear masks through the end of the month.
Much like orders in other Brazoria County cities, anyone older than 10 should wear a mask whenever in public when it is difficult to socially distance, the order suggests.
Residents are also encouraged to avoid city facilities and conduct business online, mail or the overnight dropbox.
The village has had 12 reported cases of COVID-19 while nine remain active, according to county data.
The order went into effect 12:01 p.m. Tuesday and will last until 11:59 p.m. July 30.
The mayors of West Columbia and Sweeny issued orders encouraging mask use in public settings but did not require them.
Summer workouts continue at Del Rio High
Del Rio High’s summer strength and conditioning workouts are rolling into their third week even as other school districts are halting their programs due to the coronavirus.
The workouts began June 15 at Walter Levermann Ram Stadium with about 200 student-athletes, returners from last school year’s fall sports, participating. Since then, the workouts have expanded to include more student-athletes from additional sports.
The school was already taking precautions against COVID-19 by requiring everyone attending the sessions to have their temperature taken before participating each day and logging attendance numbers as well as temperature readings daily.
In addition, equipment was sanitized in-between sessions and all workouts were taken outdoors with social distance guidelines in place.
School districts across Texas were permitted by UIL to begin summer workouts June 8. While many of them did so, many of them have since either canceled or suspended workouts due to a positive COVID test or out of precaution due to the rising number of positive cases in their area.
Some of the school districts that have suspended their summer workouts include Dallas ISD, San Antonio ISD, Mart ISD, Sinton ISD and Ysleta ISD. Sixteen schools in central Texas have also suspended their summer workout programs.
San Felipe Del Rio ISD Athletic Director Ric Smith said Del Rio High’s workouts are continuing thanks to the precautions put in place by the district and its coaches.
“All is going well. Self pre-screens are submitted by athlete and coaches daily to our medical training staff. If anyone checks ‘yes’ to any questions they are asked to stay home and not allowed to participate. Our training staff takes daily temperatures of all athletes and coaches before entering Ram Stadium. Self pre-screen forms and daily temperatures are documented daily for future reference, if needed. Coaches wear masks at all times. Athletes wear masks when exiting cars until participation begins, then immediately replace masks after final stations until they get in their vehicle to leave. Social distancing is adhered to at all times – six feet when inactive and 10 feet when active. Equipment touched by athletes and coaches is disinfected and sanitized immediately after use, then again between sessions, and a third time at the end of all sessions,” Smith said. “Our kids and coaches are doing a great job to make sure all involved are following all state, UIL and local guidelines to remain safe.”
Smith the district’s latter start in workouts coupled with the preventative measures already in place have helped keep Del Rio’s student-athletes safe.
“By design, we were and still are more cautious than some places that shut down their SSCP (summer strength and conditioning program). We started a week later, with smaller groups, and all activities outside which has helped. Plus, our coach-to-athlete ratio is still less than allowed by UIL, which makes the 10-foot spacing easier to monitor,” Smith said.
Texas to resume high-stakes standardized testing
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas public school districts haven't finalized their plans for a return to the classroom, but they know the state will resume its high-stakes standardized testing for millions of students.
Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath told the state Board of Education on Tuesday that the annual State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness, also known as STAAR, will return in the 2020-2021 school year.
Republican Gov. Greg Abbott suspended STAAR tests in March even before schools were ordered closed for the rest of the academic year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Days later, the federal government waived its standardized testing requirements.
Morath and state leaders have deemed it safe to reopen schools in August even though Texas has had a resurgence of the coronavirus, with a spike in newly-confirmed cases and record numbers of patients being hospitalized.
Faced with these challenges, schools are considering a wide array of options for the upcoming school year, including smaller class sizes, campus mask policies and the expectation that a typical week might include some remote learning.
The STAAR test begins in third grade and can stop poor-performing students from advancing to the next grade or graduating high school. Test scores are also used to evaluate teachers and are part of the state's A-F grading system for schools.
Morath said some changes will be made, including an expanded testing window in the spring and adjustments to how the A-F grading system works. Details were not immediately released and it was unclear whether changes would affect grade-promotion rules for students.
The Texas State Teachers Association urged the state to not reinstate STAAR because families don't know how often their children will be in class and what distance learning will look like. State education leaders haven't released safety guidelines for schools to follow in the fall.
“We are in the middle of a health emergency. We don't even know for sure what form education is going to take this fall,” said Noel Candelaria, president of the TSTA. “Standardized testing should be the last priority for students, educators and policy makers. There are other, much more crucial priorities, beginning with a safe plan for schools.”
COVID-19 cases continue to grow amongst younger population in Walker County
Patients in their 20s make up over 36% of Walker County’s confirmed cases of COVID-19, officials with the county’s office of emergency management announced Tuesday.
The majority of those cases are believed to be linked to recent protests and an area nightclub.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott shut down bars again and scaled back restaurant dining as cases climbed to record levels last week, after the state embarked on one of America's fastest reopenings.
The Walker County OEM reported 12 additional community cases Tuesday morning, bringing the county’s total to 464 confirmed cases, of which two-thirds remain active. An additional 1,638 offenders tested positive within the local Texas Department of Criminal Justice units, but only 34 of those cases remain active.
The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the COVID-19 virus without feeling sick.
Health officials said that the number of people hospitalized for the coronavirus in the Houston metropolitan area, which includes Walker County, jumped to 1,767, with an estimated 2,348 hospital beds available.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.
REPORTED COVID-19 COMMUNITY CASES
Age Female Male Unknown TOTAL 0-10 5 1.8% 9 1.94% 0 0.00% 143.02% 10-20 18 3.88% 10 2.16% 0 0.00% 286.03% 20-30 9620.69% 71 15.3% 1 0.22% 168 36.21% 30-40 33 7.11% 30 6.47% 0 0.00% 63 13.59% 40-50 26 5.6% 41 8.84% 3 0.65% 70 15.09% 50-60 39 8.41% 35 7.54% 0 0.00% 74 15.96% 60-70 91.94% 7 1.51% 0 0.00% 16 3.46% 70-80 10 2.16% 4 0.86% 0 0.00% 14 3.02% 80-90 3 0.65% 6 1.29% 0 0.00% 9 1.94% Other 1 0.22% 1 0.22% 0 0.00% 2 0.43% Unknown 2 0.437% 2 0.43% 2 0.43% 6 1.29% 242 52.16%216 46.55% 61.29% 464 100%
Reported COVID-19 Community Cases by Location
Number of Cases Percentage City of Huntsville 272 58.62%City of New Waverly 7 1.51% City of Riverside 4 0.86% Precinct 1 52 11.21% Precinct 2 27 5.82% Precinct 3 54 11.64% Precinct 4 28 6.03% Unknown20 4.31%
Coronavirus case in refugee camp at US border raises alarm
HOUSTON (AP) — A person has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus in a sprawling refugee camp on the U.S.-Mexico border where an estimated 2,000 people await their immigration court dates, according to a nonprofit group providing medical care at the camp.
Global Response Management said in a statement Tuesday that the positive test came back Monday for one person and negative for three family members. Tests are pending for two other people.
Residents in the camp in Matamoros, Mexico, live in squalid conditions: Most sleep in tents or underneath tarps, and there's little access to running water. The nonprofit group has long warned that a single case of the coronavirus could spread quickly.
“The presence of COVID-19 in an already vulnerable population exposed to the elements could potentially be catastrophic,” the group said in a statement.
The people living in the camp are mostly awaiting court dates just across the border in Brownsville, Texas, under a Trump administration program known as “Remain in Mexico.” Instituted last year along the border, the “Remain” program has sent tens of thousands of people seeking asylum back to Mexico instead of allowing them to await their court dates in the U.S.
There have been numerous reports of migrants being kidnapped, attacked, or extorted while waiting their court dates.
Warning of "COVID slide," Texas Education Agency reports 1 in 10 students have disengaged during the pandemic
More than 600,000 Texas public school students, about 11.3% of the overall student population, either didn't complete assignments or didn't respond to teacher outreach for some period of time this spring during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Texas Education Agency released a report Tuesday showing that higher percentages of low-income, Black and Hispanic students were not completing assignments or were not responsive to teacher outreach compared with higher-income, white and Asian peers. Texas collected the data from school districts in early May, and districts have until July 16 to update their numbers.
The report comes as Texas, like states across the country, puzzles through decisions on what the upcoming academic year will look like for students and staff. Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath has stressed that schools should be prepared this fall to address the effects of the "COVID slide," the likely academic backslide due to the pandemic.
After the pandemic forced all school buildings to shut down in April, Texas public schools reported losing contact with thousands of students, including some of their most vulnerable. Many students did not have access to the internet, while others, especially older students, went to work to replace income their families had lost during the economic decline.
According to the TEA report, about 16.9% of Black public school students in Texas were not fully engaged with their schoolwork or teachers during the pandemic, the largest percentage of any racial or ethnic subgroup. And about 13.3% of Hispanic students were not fully engaged, the next largest percentage. Only 6.4% of white students were not fully engaged, according to the report.
And about 15.5% of economically disadvantaged students were not fully engaged during school closures, compared with less than 5% of higher-income students. The majority of Texas public school students are Hispanic and low-income.
The report shows that students in younger grades, especially pre-kindergarten and kindergarten, were less likely than older students to complete assignments or be in touch with their teachers. The report breaks down the data by race, economic disadvantage and grade level, but not by school district or geographic region.
Texas charged local school districts with the difficult task of finding students who entirely disengaged from their teachers and administrators while school buildings were closed, including some who completed no assignments. The state advised districts to meticulously document the number of students who were rarely or never in communication with their teachers and arrange home visits to ensure students were safe.
As Texas civil courts resume evictions proceedings and some businesses shut down again, school officials are expecting to see more students in vulnerable situations, including living in hotels, one of the last resorts for families who cannot afford hefty deposits.
School districts are funded based on the number of students in their seats. This year, Texas fully funded districts as long as they promised they were teaching students remotely while their buildings were closed.
School districts will continue to receive funding for students they teach virtually in the upcoming school year, state officials announced last week. They can offer live video instruction for students and submit the number of students who show up to receive funding. Or they can provide students with prerecorded videos and worksheets and track students' daily progress if they submit a plan to the state and get permission.
Texas Republican Party has contingency plan to move convention online if necessary, GOP chairman says
The Texas GOP’s plan for an in-person convention next month in Houston is looking increasingly uncertain as criticism mounts over plans to host thousands of people indoors as the new coronavirus surges across the state.
Party Chair James Dickey said Tuesday that the State Republican Executive Committee will meet Thursday to consider options for the future of the event, which he assured includes an “ultimate contingency plan” to move the event online.
"We have prepared for an online convention as the ultimate contingency plan if we are forced by a government order at any level and not able to hold our convention in person,” Dickey said during a livestreamed announcement Tuesday evening. “We’ve had that plan in place since the beginning of the pandemic so that we can be fully prepared for any turn of events.”
The State Republican Executive Committee, a 64-member body including Dickey and Vice Chair Alma Jackson, could take action ranging from mandating masks at what is expected to be a roughly 6,000-person event to relocating it to another city or moving the convention online.
Dickey’s announcement came hours after the Texas Medical Association, the state’s largest medical group, called on the state party to cancel plans for an in-person convention in one of the country’s coronavirus hot spots. The reversal happened one day after The Texas Tribune reported on the group’s sponsorship of the biennial event, which is set to happen July 16-18 at Houston’s George R. Brown Convention Center. Attendees there are expected to select delegates for the national convention, vote on the party’s platform and elect the party’s next leaders, among other things.
Houston, the state’s largest city, is in Harris County, which is home to the highest number of cases and deaths related to the virus in Texas. And while local officials there have mandated that mask are worn in businesses until August, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said party officials can control the rules of their own convention.
Turner, who according to the Houston Chronicle recently removed his authority to cancel the convention, said Tuesday “that is in the GOP’s hands to put in place safety protocols that adhere to the Governor‘s Order and the CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] guidelines,” according to a spokesperson for the mayor.
Gov. Greg Abbott, who has granted local officials the power to restrict outdoor gatherings of more than 100 people, could issue an additional executive order related to indoor gatherings, which would likely address whether the convention in Houston could proceed as planned. A spokesperson for the governor did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Meanwhile, Republicans at the Legislature, many of whom often attend the state convention, are split on whether this year’s event should continue as planned in Houston.
State Rep. Sarah Davis, a Houston-area Republican, said it seemed “incredibly irresponsible” to hold such a large gathering and said she does not plan to attend this year’s event.
“I think it’s a horrible idea to proceed with holding the in-person convention,” Davis told the Tribune on Tuesday. “Houston is the last place we need to have a crowd of 6,000 gathering, given our COVID-19 positivity rate increases.”
Other Republicans, such as state Sen. Bob Hall of Edgewood, have brushed aside such concerns, arguing instead that Texans should return to some sense of normal in an effort to prevent further damage to the economy.
“Canceling the convention sends the exact opposite message that Republicans should be sending,” Hall said in a statement Tuesday. “There is no reason to cancel a gathering that will help unite Republicans behind a limited government platform.”
That rub among Republicans is all but certain to play out Thursday among SREC members, who represent various factions of the party. The Texas Democratic Party, which held a virtual convention earlier this month, has criticized its Republican counterpart repeatedly over moving ahead with plans to host an in-person event. In a statement to the Tribune on Tuesday, spokesperson Abhi Rahman said the GOP should have moved to a virtual convention "months ago," but instead "decided to bury their heads in the sand and watch as our state became ravaged by the coronavirus."
Before calls to cancel the convention began, party officials had already outlined several actions they were taking in an attempt to make the event safer. Kyle Whatley, the party’s executive director, said during a recent tele-town hall that the convention center would be filled with hand sanitizer stations and signage with reminders for people to wash their hands. There will also be social distancing markers for lines, he said.
Dickey said Tuesday that party officials have been working on ensuring that “encrypted secret ballot voting” and “credentialed verification” could happen, should the convention move to an online setting.
Such voting would include the race for chair, which features Dickey and Allen West, a former Florida congressman who moved to Texas several years ago. West told the Tribune on Tuesday that he did not plan to weigh in on whether an in-person convention should happen until after party officials decide next steps.
“I will just wait until the decision is made,” West said, “and then I will weigh in if I need to.”
Disclosure: The Texas Medical Association has been a financial supporter of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune's journalism. Find a complete list of them here.
Texas will delay work-search requirement for unemployment benefits
The Texas Workforce Commission decided Tuesday to postpone reinstating a work-search requirement for out-of-work Texans receiving unemployment benefits.
The requirement that Texans be actively searching for a job in order to receive benefits was initially slated to go into effect Monday. But agency officials cited rising numbers of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations across Texas — as well as Gov. Greg Abbott’s June 26 executive order scaling back the reopening of Texas businesses — in the commission’s decision to postpone the reinstatement.
"Due to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in Texas, TWC has decided to pause the return of work search requirements at this time," Ed Serna, the TWC's executive director, wrote in a press release. "We will continue to monitor the situation and make further recommendations in late July."
The mandate would have required out-of-work Texans requesting unemployment benefits to prove they engaged in at least three work-search activities. Self-employed workers would have had to prove they took at least three steps to reopen their businesses.
"From the outset, TWC has stated that bringing back work search would be conditions-based," the press release said.
Texas' May unemployment rate was 13%, and more than 2.6 million Texans have filed for unemployment since the pandemic began — flooding the TWC with claims as businesses closed and coronavirus cases skyrocketed.
TWC officials originally defended the July 6 reinstatement of the work-search requirement, noting that job searches can be performed remotely in order to avoid exposure to the coronavirus.
“Work search activities can be completed at home without potential exposure to COVID-19,” TWC spokesperson Cisco Gamez wrote in a June 16 email to the Texas Tribune.
Abhi Rahman, a spokesperson for the Texas Democratic Party, applauded the TWC's decision to postpone reinstating its work-search requirement, which he said should have never been an issue.
"Doing the right thing shouldn't be this hard," Rahman wrote in an email. "The fact that workforce requirements was even a question shows exactly what [Gov. Greg] Abbott and the Texas Workforce Commission's think about our current crisis. There are still thousands of Texans waiting for their workforce claims to be processed."
The Texas AFL-CIO also praised the TWC's decision but said it believes more is needed from the agency to protect workers, including making it easier for out-of-work Texans to reach the agency by phone or online if they have concerns about unemployment or other matters.
"TWC employees have risen to the occasion mightily," the labor group wrote in a press release. "They are doing their utmost to serve the state, but they are digging out from an avalanche with a teaspoon. Until TWC ramps up public access to acceptable levels, the agency needs to dispense with administrative requirements that are not essential to the task of verifying eligibility and making payments. The agency should go further and suspend the bi-weekly 'request for payment' required of workers who have already been deemed eligible for benefits."
As coronavirus cases surged, Texas’ contact tracing workforce shrunk
As Texas becomes a national hot spot for the new coronavirus, the state is still falling short on the governor’s months-old goal to employ up to 4,000 contact tracers — and the number of virus detectives dropped recently when the state health agency reassigned hundreds of state workers.
Earlier this month, 400 Texas Department of State Health Services employees who had been temporarily assigned to contact tracing were directed to other roles, including other COVID-19 response jobs, because there were sufficient personnel to track all the cases they were covering, spokesperson Lara Anton said.
Now, about 2,800 contact tracers are at work in Texas, even as the state has routinely reported more than 5,000 new COVID-19 cases each day. In early June, the state’s contact tracing workforce numbered about 2,900, and it reached almost 3,200 later in the month before dropping again.
Anton said the agency still has “enough tracers at the state level to meet our workload, and both we and local health departments continue to add staff.”
In the parts of the state it is covering, she said, DSHS has enough workers to call every person who has a positive test result, as well as their contacts. The agency is also capable of providing “surge capacity” for the many local health departments that are handling the process themselves, Anton said, and the workforce can scale up as needed.
But experts say that a state with 29 million people where cases are climbing at an alarming rate needs as big a workforce as it can muster.
“If you don’t have enough people out there doing [contact tracing], it’s difficult to stay on top of it. It’s kind of like the dam’s being broken open,” said Rodney Rohde, a virologist and epidemiologist at Texas State University.
Even the 4,000 goal, he said, seemed too small in the face of the state’s current outbreak. “It seems to me, with the current case rate, you would want as many as you could possibly get. ... It seems like common sense.”
And health officials in some of Texas’ biggest cities — some of whom have already asked the state for assistance — said they are struggling to keep pace with contact tracing as cases skyrocket. Of the state’s 2,800 contact tracers, 1,250 are working in local health departments, Anton said.
“With the increasing numbers that we’ve had, it’s just been overwhelming,” Dr. Philip Huang, director of Dallas County Health and Human Services, said at a news conference last week.
Anton said the state’s workforce can scale up as needed, including by recalling the DSHS employees who were taken off contact tracing. The agency has to balance contact tracing with other COVID-19 response tasks, she said.
“Our goal is to match the contact tracing staff we have to the workload as closely as possible,” Anton said.
Contact tracing, the crucial but time-consuming process of reconstructing a patient’s every move so that people who may have been exposed to the virus can self-isolate, has always been considered an essential component of safely reopening Texas businesses after the statewide restrictions Abbott put in place in the spring. Workers painstakingly retrace a COVID-19 patient’s steps and encourage anyone they may have infected to quarantine. Reaching every contact can take hours or even days.
If the state could test enough Texans, trace the contacts of those who tested positive and persuade those people to stay home, the theory went, the spread of the virus would slow, allowing Texans to slowly and cautiously return to work.
Testing and contact tracing are “the centerpiece of any disease control strategy,” said Dr. Georges Benjamin, executive director of the American Public Health Association.
But May’s manageable upward trend of cases gave way to alarming rises in June after Abbott allowed more and more businesses to reopen. Young people filled newly open bars and restaurants; now COVID-19 patients are beginning to fill Texas hospitals, particularly in hard-hit regions like Houston and the Rio Grande Valley.
“Texas is a really big state, and now you have a really big outbreak,” Benjamin said. On contact tracing, he said, “you’re nowhere near what you need.”
The Association of State and Territorial Health Officials estimated in late April that Texas would need nearly 9,000 contact tracers. George Washington University researchers recently put the figure close to 20,000.
Darlene Bhavnani, an infectious disease epidemiologist who leads a call center at the University of Texas at Austin Dell Medical School with more than 100 contact tracers, said contact tracing is just one part of a strategy that needs to happen in conjunction with widespread testing and self-isolation by people who have been exposed to the virus.
“At whatever scale [tracing] is happening, it’s going to be somewhat effective,” she said. But “it needs to be done in conjunction with other things.”
Since her team began earlier this spring with just a few cases to trace, she said, it has been working to scale up its operation, trimming unnecessary lines from the script, trying to retain more Spanish speakers to cut down on translation time, and halving the number of times someone attempts to call an unresponsive contact from six to three.
Over the last few weeks, as cases in the Austin area have more than doubled to over 8,000, Bhavnani said her team has been “inundated” and began training dozens more people to become contact tracers.
It’s the same story in San Antonio, where the city’s chief of epidemiology, Rita Espinoza, said officials have been “feverishly hiring additional staff and calling in staff from other departments.”
With cases surging, her department has added as many as 70 new workers. Her department recently put in a request for state assistance to hire more contact tracers, but she said she is not sure when that support will come.
“I can’t say if it’s going to be enough,” she said. “It’s hard with the number of cases we are seeing to say how much is going to be enough.”
Problems with testing have complicated contact tracing efforts around the state. In some places, Texans must wait hours for tests — and then days or even weeks for their results. Those delays mean that an infected person could potentially expose more people before contact tracers can even begin their work.
Travis County Judge Sam Biscoe wrote Monday that “our numbers of confirmed positives and the lag time between the testing and the test results have outstripped both our ability to contact trace and the utility in contact tracing.”
To handle cases more efficiently, Dallas public health officials have launched a semi-automated contact tracing system that sends a text message and a survey link to anyone in the county who has tested positive. Those individuals are then prompted to provide contact information for anyone they have been in close contact with recently.
Technology has proved both an asset and an obstacle. Local leaders, including Austin’s interim public health authority, Dr. Mark Escott, said that their efforts have been hindered by incompatibility between the tracing software local officials are using and that used by the state government.
To receive assistance from the state, locals must use the Texas Health Trace software employed at the state level. The platform has been made available to all local departments, but not all of them have begun to use it, Anton said.
And in a state where more than a third of residents speak a language other than English at home, just 112 of the state’s 2,800 contact tracers have indicated that they are Spanish speakers, according to the state heath agency. Tracers who speak only English have access to a translation service that helps reach more individuals, but that could mean each call takes twice as long, experts said.
“It isn’t enough” just to have a translator, said Diana Cervantes, director of the epidemiology program at the University of North Texas Health Science Center, in an interview earlier this year. “To be able to do that effectively … you need to have people who know and understand not just the language but the culture.”
Texas bar owners file $10 million federal lawsuit against Gov. Greg Abbott, the second suit over the shutdown in two days
Several Texas bar owners filed a $10 million federal lawsuit Tuesday afternoon against Gov. Greg Abbott, in an attempt to void his executive order shutting down bars for a second time since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.
All of the plaintiffs are members of the Texas Bar and Nightclub Alliance. This is the second lawsuit filed against Abbott this week after more than 30 Texas bars filed a lawsuit in Travis County over his recent shutdown order on Monday.
In addition to the damages, the lawsuit asks the court to stop Abbott from enforcing his executive order which closes bars and to prevent him from issuing similar orders in the future without proper notice. The suit said Abbott should give businesses more than 24 hours notice before shutting them down, "unless in the case of imminent threat of harm." The lawsuit also asks that future shutdown orders have a clear end date and lay out conditions that would have to be met for the order be extended.
On Friday morning, Abbott ordered bars to close by noon and reduced restaurant capacity back down to 50% from 75% to combat the spread of COVID-19.
The lawsuit noted that the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission recently posted a notice on its website saying it observed a “high level of compliance” by permit holders. The lawsuit claims that Abbott is abusing his emergency powers “without proper legal notice."
“With the erratic legal situation fueled (if not created) by the Governor and given that Plaintiffs have largely complied with the spirit & letter of the Governor’s voluntary guidelines, it came as an unfortunate surprise,” the lawsuit states.
The bar owners say in the suit that Abbott's order violates their constitutional rights for due process, equal protection, and their patrons right to assembly, and “may very well leave long-term scarring on the republican form of government if left unchecked."
“It wasn't like he even reduced the bars and nightclubs to 25% — we're closed to 100%," said Michael Klein, one of the plaintiffs and Texas Bar and Nightclub Alliance president, drawing a distinction between bars and other businesses which are allowed to operate at limited occupancies. "You better have some pretty good scientific evidence if you're going to take one group of alcoholic beverage licenses over another, or one group of businesses."
The bar industry employs over 800,000 Texans, and they've been hurting for months, he said.
“These are business owners who call us in tears,” he said. “They care about feeding their families, they care about the debt they have. I mean there's real consequences to these actions.”
Abbott did not respond to The Texas Tribune by publication. But in an interview with KOSA in Midland, he said that he sympathizes with the bar owners' plight.
“Listen, I can understand their frustration, I could understand them being angry, because this is their living, this is their livelihood, and so because for some, no fault of their own, they’re being shut down," he said to KOSA. "There are others who are being shut down because fault of their own, and so we need to be clear about that, but we also need to be clear that if we’re not strategic about making sure we slow the spread of the coronavirus in Texas, it will lead to a larger shutdown of the economy across the entire board."
"We do not want that to happen, so we do need everybody to do their part to make sure they use these best practices to slow the spread,” he added.
On Saturday, Abbott approved a waiver that allows restaurants and bars that have permanent kitchens to sell mixed drinks to go, in addition to beer and wine that he had already allowed. This doesn't apply to the "vast majority" of Texas bars, Klein said. For the ones that it does help, it isn't enough to sustain the business.
“It’s literally like having your house burned down, and someone saying, here's a cup of water to throw on it,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.