Hospitals across the Hill Country continue to brace for what is seemingly an inevitable case of coronavirus in the coming days, but some hospital officials are heartened by the executive orders Gov. Greg Abbott issued on Sunday to help support health care during this pandemic.
In an op-ed for The Kerrville Daily Times, Peterson Health CEO Cory Edmonson said the hospital would take advantage of Abbott’s order that lowered the licensing requirements to get nurses into the field as soon as possible. That would be a boon for the 124-bed hospital, which is already busy without a single coronavirus case.
“We will work with Schreiner University’s nursing program to roll out an expedited plan that allows their upcoming graduates to be trained and be deployed according to their ability to perform safe effective care,” Edmonson wrote. “Additionally, we are tracking the retired nurses who are calling us and offering their assistance. All of this planning is critical for the health and safety of our local health experts, that it is more important to act early than to wait. This action is inevitable, and the sooner we take it the better chance we have of getting ahead of this.”
Just down the road from Kerrville, three cases were reported in Kendall County, and another in Medina County. In the city of Boerne, Mayor Tim Handren ordered all non-essential businesses to close on Monday at midnight.
Handren’s order closes all non-essential businesses but also puts quarantine limits on those who travel outside of the city limits. The order read: “Any city of Boerne resident who returns to Boerne from travel to a location more than 100 miles beyond the city limits shall self-quarantine in their home or place of lodging for a period of no less than 14 days, maintaining isolation from other persons to the maximum extent possible.
The city placed a long list of essential businesses that are staying open during the period that extends through April 3.
In North Texas, Collin County officials were prepping for a shelter-in-place order, according to The Dallas Morning News. Seventeen Collin County mayors and the county judge were on a call Monday morning to work out the details of a shelter-in-place order, McKinney Mayor George Fuller told the newspaper.
On Tuesday, the city of Austin and Travis County will issue a shelter-in-place order.
While this wave of closures was rankling the state, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick went on Fox News on Monday night and said that he didn’t think that country could survive a prolonged economic shutdown.
“Are you willing to take a chance on your survival in exchange for keeping America that all of America loves for your children and grandchildren,” Patrick told Fox News host Tucker Carlson. “And if that’s the exchange, I’m all in. That doesn’t make me noble or brave, or anything like that. I just think there are lots of grandparents up there like me in this country, I have six grandchildren. What we all care about, and what we love more than anything are those children.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.