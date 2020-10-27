The other day I was off from work, and after voting, I was heading back into town when I started to pass the Kerrville Cemetery. It was a really pretty day out so I decided to pull into the gates and actually just walk around the cemetery.
One of the first interesting graves I came upon was for a two-year-old boy, his grave was scattered with all his toys and a large Tonka truck, as if he had just gotten up from playing
Another grave has a large group of chimes hanging over it, sounding softly in the breeze.
In the far back side is a Large Monument to Austin’s “Old 300,” a relative to an original family who pioneered Texas. To the north of that were some Confederate soldiers, with little American Flags flying and Red carnations. Before somebody gets all bent out of shape, these soldiers have been dead a very long time, so don’t put your 21st century morals on their 19th century lives, but they saw some very hard fighting if you just take the time to Google their Units and see what actions they were in.
Joseph Fields, Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.