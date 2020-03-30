Two weeks ago, Travis White entered a warehouse to look for pieces of scrap metal.
The Tivy junior catcher was searching for a solution to his predicament: Trying to stay in shape after every gym in Kerrville had closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. He might not have been able to enter a gym, but he did have access to his family’s warehouse. He found two poles and an old, rusted scraper that could work as a handle. With those three pieces of scrap metal, he welded his own pull-up bar.
He’s constructed other makeshift workout equipment in the past two weeks. He’s substituted cinder blocks for dumbbells. And he’s filled a duffle bag with books and performed weighted runs.
“I mean I have done the best I can,” said White, who committed to Houston last fall. “It’s kind of hard to use a lot of weight, so you just have to increase your reps. A lot of my workouts are timed so it’s harder for your cardiovascular system. It’s different than loading a lot of weight on a bar and trying to squat it.”
His Tivy teammates have also had to improvise during the past two weeks. The Antlers want to remain in peak form, but social distancing has made that difficult to accomplish. The UIL suspended team practices and workouts, but White still conducts bullpen sessions with Tivy’s pitchers three times a week at senior Stoney’s Rhodes house. (White made sure to include that these sessions are in groups of less than 10). Meanwhile, he and his teammates continue to do their own personal workouts at their homes.
If the baseball season does resume, they want to be in better condition than their opponents.
“There is a lot you can do during this time. You just have to be smart and creative,” said Tivy defensive coordinator Jeremy Hickman, who also oversees Tivy’s strength and conditioning program. “Still, it’s a struggle right now across the country. … Kids look up to us coaches and we want them to know that we are still here for them. We are working hard for them the best we can during this time of uncertainty."
The coronavirus has also impacted the Tivy football program. The spring is a critical time for high school football players, a period when they significantly increase their size. Before UIL suspended workouts, Tivy’s football players were about to enter the second phase of their off-season program, which focused on building strength, change of direction and speed.
Hickman didn’t want the coronavirus to halt his players’ development, so he reached out to strength coaches across Texas to see how they were handling the situation. After receiving their feedback, he sent his players a five-day program that didn’t require any equipment, but instead featured a heavy dose of push-ups, lunges and body squats. He sent the program to all the coaches in the Kerrville Independent School District so their players could follow the workouts.
The Monday, Wednesday and Friday workouts focus on strength, while the Tuesday and Thursday workouts emphasize conditioning and agility.
Tivy football players Jack Patterson and Aaron Ortega admitted the workouts are challenging.
“The science behind (body weight workouts) is there,” Hickman said. I have referenced this before. Herschel Walker never lifted weights. He did pushups, sit ups and pull ups and the guy was an all-pro NFL running back. It’s just different than what we have done and what society is used to at this point.
“They can make some type of gains. It may not be the strength gains that we were shooting for in the weight room, but I’m a big believer that you are going to get out what you put in.”
Hickman also made it clear he doesn’t want any of his players to feel obligated to work out during this time; he just wants to help them through a difficult situation.
So far, his players are doing everything they can to remain positive. Ortega, a starter on Tivy’s offensive line, is watching offensive line videos on YouTube. Patterson, a starting cornerback, wanted to gain weight this off-season, so he’s using this time to eat more frequently.
Like White, they are just trying their best to stay in top shape.
“It can be somewhat depressing not being around your friends,” Hickman said. “When you workout, you increase your endorphins and in this time of sitting around, at least they can feel like they are doing everything they can to be the best athletes they can be.”
