Residents in one Texas city are being required to wear something that covers their nose and mouth when they’re out in public during the coronavirus pandemic — or face a fine of up to $1,000.
Starting Thursday, all people in Laredo over the age of 5 will have to wear some kind of covering, such as a homemade mask, scarf, bandanna or handkerchief, when entering a building open to the public. Residents will also have to cover their mouth and nose when using public transportation, taxis, ride shares or when pumping gas.
The new rule doesn't apply to people riding in their own vehicles or if they are outside for exercise and following social distancing guidelines.
Laredo reported its first four deaths from COVID-19 within the past five days. The city, which has more than 261,000 residents, has had more deaths than Travis County, where Austin is located, which has reported three deaths and has a population of more than 1.2 million.
“Some people feel like we’re infringing on their liberties. But yet safety and lives are first and foremost,” said Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz.
Laredo’s city council issued the mandate on Tuesday. The South Texas city of more than 261,000 residents along the U.S.-Mexico border is about 155 miles (250 kilometers) southwest of San Antonio. Laredo is also an important port of entry, with more than two million commercial truck crossings each year.
Residents are being encouraged to use homemade masks and leave medical masks, including N95 masks, for health professionals, said Dr. Hector Gonzalez, director of Laredo’s health department.
There are nearly 4,700 cases of coronavirus in Texas and at least 70 related deaths, according to state health officials.
Others around the country have also been updating their guidance on whether or not to wear some sort of facial covering.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.