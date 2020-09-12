If there’s one thing about the coronavirus pandemic that has been good for Texas State and UT San Antonio football programs it is exposure.
The two teams will meet at 2:30 p.m. at Bobcat Stadium in a nationally televised game (ESPN2). It’s the second consecutive game for Texas State to be in a nationally televised game — the Bobcats lost their season opener against visiting SMU.
For UTSA the exposure helps the program mark its 10th season of Division I football. “I’m just thrilled that the kids are getting the opportunity to go out there and play,” said first-year UTSA coach Jeff Traylor.
“You only get 12 of these chances and this one seems more important than maybe every one we’ve had before just because of what the kids have been through. Obviously, I don’t have to restate all they’ve been through, but it’s been a lot.”
The coronavirus pandemic has completely shifted the schedules of both programs, but this is a matchup that both teams get excited to play.
Traylor said Texas State’s first game against SMU gives the Bobcats a distinct advantage.
“The definitely have the edge,” Traylor said. “They are going into their 14th game (under Coach Jake Spavital), they had five spring practices, they had spring ball, they’ve just been with Coach Spavital longer than my kids have been with me.”
Against SMU, Texas State surprised the Mustangs with a balanced running and passing attack. Running back Calvin Hill rushed for 100 yards on 13 carries, while quarterback Brady McBride threw for 227 yards and two touchdowns.
UTSA features sophomore running back Sincere McCormick, the Conference USA Freshman of the Year honors after breaking a pair of school records in 2019, who set the program’s single-season all-purpose yardage standard with 1,177 and also eclipsed the single-game rushing yardage mark with 189 in a win at UTEP. This is the fourth meeting between the two universities — the first since 2018 — and UTSA is 3-0 in the previous meetings.
