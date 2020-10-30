Quiet weather conditions are in the forecast across the Hill Country overnight.
High pressure continues settling across the region.
Other than a few high clouds, it will remain clear with lows in the middle to upper 30's.
Temperatures could come close to the freezing mark by daybreak for low lying areas if skies remain clear and winds become calm.
Southeast winds average 5 to 10 mph through midnight tapering off to less than 5 mph after midnight.
High clouds are in the forecast Saturday with comfortable humidity values.
Highs top out in the middle 70's Saturday afternoon.
South-southwest winds increase to 10 to 15 mph with beautiful weather expected throughout the day.
Partly cloudy skies are expected Saturday night with lows between 40 and 43 degrees.
A cold front tracks across the area early Sunday morning.
Winds become north and daytime highs should be cooler with most areas in the upper 60's to lower 70's.
North winds become gusty at 10 to 20 mph behind the cold front.
Elevated grassfire and wildfire dangers exist Sunday afternoon as humidity values drop to between 15 and 20 percent during the afternoon.
Lows likely drop into the 30's Sunday and Monday night with patchy frost possible low lying areas.
A widespread freeze is not expected at this time.
Temperatures warm up next Tuesday and Wednesday with little or no rainfall in the forecast for the next five to seven days.
