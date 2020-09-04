If you are ready for cooler temperatures and lower humidity, then next week offers an opportunity for significant relief.
Most of the major computer models are in agreement with a strong cold front expected to pass through the area late Tuesday night or early Wednesday of next week.
Models are advertising cooler than average temperatures across the entire state of Texas Wednesday through Friday of next week.
Monday and Tuesday remain hot and humid, so we have to wait a few days for cooler air to arrive.
It is possible that we could experience widespread lows in the 50's with a few 40's possible next Thursday and Friday morning.
Highs in the 70's and 80's are in the forecast behind the cold front.
A gradual rebound in temperatures can be expected the week after next, so enjoy the cool snap while it lasts.
