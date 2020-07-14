A proposal for a condominium project on 2.21 acres largely surrounded by the Riverhill neighborhood was withdrawn after opposition from city staff and area residents.
The developer of the condo project had asked the Kerrville Planning and Zoning Commission to change the tract’s zoning from R-1 single family residential district to R-3 multifamily residential.
The tract is largely surrounded by land zoning single family residential.
“Although the (zoning change) request may be considered consistent with the Future Land Use Plan as it relates to the entire development, the request does not comply with the specific requirements contained in the zoning code,” states a city staff report submitted to the P&Z. “Based on the policies and requirements found in the zoning code, staff recommends denial of the request.”
The city received feedback from residents opposed to the project, including emails from six couples, two women and a man in Riverhill, in addition to an apparently unsigned memo from “Riverhill Subdivision Estate Section Homeowners,” along with a memo from five people who said they were writing “on behalf of homeowners in the Estate Lots of Riverhill and surrounding subsections of the Riverhill subdivision.” There appeared to be no letters in support of the project.
Although the P&Z was slated to review the zoning request on July 2, the property owner withdrew the request.
“That case is withdrawn, it’s a dead case,” said planning director Drew Paxton at the meeting. “If anything comes up on that property they’ll have to reapply for a new case; new notices go out and so on.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.