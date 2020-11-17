A 2-year-old child was killed Sunday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash in Mountain Home, according to Kerr County Sheriff W.R. "Rusty" Hierholzer.
He said the crash occurred in the 600 block of Texas 41, two people were flown to a San Antonio hospital and one person was taken to Peterson Regional Medical Center.
More information will be released when available.
