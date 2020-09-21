When I read of the article about the president’s comments at an American Cemetery while there to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I,
I was disturbed but skeptical of the anonymous sources quoted in the article. But the multiple reliable sources — including the president’s favorite — corroborated the article.
American World War I commander Gen. John Pershing when visiting a war dead cemetery in France commented: “Time will not dim the glory of their deed.” That held until our current president visited.
My uncle is at rest in the Oise-Aisne American Cemetery in France. My mother, along with her mother, visited his grave site circa 1920. Afterward, my mother dedicated herself to active participation in veterans organizations and regular volunteering at the VA hospital. This continued until her death. My mother did not think her brother was a “loser,” nor do I.
I voluntarily entered the service of my country during an active war; Korea. I went where I was sent, performed as I was ordered, but at no time did I think I was a “sucker”, nor do I now.
We must get this guy out of the White House and Washington before he destroys our democracy. For you cultists who are going to scream socialism, let’s take care of that when it actually is our problem.
I feel better now.
John Mosty, Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.