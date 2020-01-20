He wasn’t expected to be someone to watch during the first leg of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials at the Hill Country Shooting Sports Center in September.
At 22, Colt McBee was considered solid, winning a national championship at Schreiner University in skeet shooting, but to make the Olympic team? No way.
Instead, McBee made a statement by becoming only the second U.S. man to hit 125 consecutive targets in a major competition. The man standing in his way at the competition was the other man who turned the trick of 125 straight — Olympic gold medalist Vincent Hancock, who has done it three times.
At the U.S. Trials, McBee faltered in the final day but was still good enough for third, earning a spot on the U.S. National Team, tying a world record and in a position to earn a spot on the 2020 U.S. Olympic Team that will compete in Tokyo.
“My love for shooting has grown over time, and through my accomplishments,” said McBee, who grew up near Brady but who now calls Kerrville home. “It’s more of a family sport to me. I’m able to have my parents there to support me. I’m able to bring in outside family members.”
The competition among shooters is intense, but it’s also a close-knit group. Before the U.S. Trials, Hancock worked with McBee and his Schreiner University teammate Louis Ovideo. McBee’s older brother, Remington, is also in the mix of U.S. shooters, and is McBee’s idol.
However, the love of doing is something that runs strong for Colt. He can rattle off two other things he’s loved and been successful at — singing and basketball.
While he’s definitely entered the realm of world class shooter, McBee, who has 52,000 fans on Instagram, has produced three Country music singles, and all have performed well on iTunes, including one song that was a top 20 performer when it came to downloads.
McBee’s initial success in music, he hit the top 20 on iTunes at 19, had him thinking more about music, but he always had shooting. Music is definitely a love, but shooting is going to win out.
“I would like to say that I love them both equally, but I know I would be lying,” McBee said. “To be 100% honest with you I’ve always had my heart into shooting, and I think my brother plays a big part of that because we’re brothers who get to travel the country together. We love what we do. He’s my best friend. So, I probably wouldn’t trade that for anything.”
He also loves basketball, considering that his first sporting love before shooting took center stage when he enrolled at Schreiner, where he will complete a degree in sports management in the next year or so.
His favorite basketball player is Steph Curry, the Golden State Warriors shooting guard who honed his game through hard work, and McBee sees that as a metaphor for what he’s trying to accomplish. He loves what he does because he works hard to get better.
“Once you’re in the zone out there those targets look like they’re crawling,” McBee said. “They look like giant trash can lids.”
It’s the precision of the sport that drives McBee. It’s taking a shotgun, carefully taking aim at a target and firing that makes it enjoyable.
The challenge, however, is taking his shooting to another level when he heads to Tucson next year to finish out the U.S. Olympic Trials. He’s got substantial support from his family to his personal coach in six-time Olympian Kim Rhode, who inserted herself into McBee’s life with a solid dose of mental preparation.
“I’ve known her since I was little,” McBee said of Rhode, who is looking to make a seventh U.S. Olympic team. “I didn’t let her pull me in the right direction until about a year ago. She said ‘hey what are you doing,’ and I said I’m out here training. She says I think you need a little bit of a fine tune and I’m going to pull you out of your shell a little bit.”
Rhode’s no-nonsense approach seemed to have worked and McBee is right where he wants to be, but he’s also crediting his love for the sport to help him punch a ticket to Tokyo next summer.
