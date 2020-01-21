When it comes to records, Kerr County is bursting at the seams.
During a public meeting on Tuesday, County Judge Rob Kelly virtually pleaded with 216th District Attorney Lucy Wilke to remove old DA records from a county storage building, to free up for more documents that need further storing.
“Our storage needs are voluminous,” Kelly said. “You've got a situation that can improve our storage needs.”
Although the county makes extensive use of digital record keeping nowadays, there’s still a large amount of physical records that must by law be preserved forever, and much material that needs to be inspected to determine whether it can be destroyed.
“Everything we have out there are very old files from before we became paperless and semi paperless about four years ago,” Wilke told commissioners.
Wilke indicated getting the documents out of the building at River Star Park wouldn’t be a quick process, as each record must be inspected to determine whether it should be preserved indefinitely. Documents pertaining to murder trials, for example, should be held onto, because those cases “go on forever,” she told commissioners. Long prison sentences, or even capital murder convictions, often mean a defendant has a lot of free time to sit in prison and become a virtual legal expert on his or her case, filing appeal after appeal and motion after motion.
The storage building at the park isn’t the only place where the county is trying to alleviate the pressure built up by old records. A building at the sheriff’s office, known colloquially as “the barn,” also needs to be cleared, the sheriff has said.
“It is not totally waterproof, it is not climate controlled, and now there's some records that have water damage and everything else in them,” said Sheriff W.R. “Rusty” Hierholzer during a Nov. 25 meeting with county commissioners.
Texas Administrative Code Section 7.163 and 7.164, requires documents be protected from fire, water, steam, structural collapse and other hazards, as laid out in a commission bulletin here: https://www.tsl.texas.gov/slrm/pubs/bulletinf.
Last November, the sheriff told commissioners his office probably has between one and two million records. Not all of them are in the barn.
County Clerk Jackie "JD" Dowdy also is among department heads struggling to find available personnel to undertake the tedious, behind-the-scenes task of purging old records. She has two closets full of old probate cases that need to be digitized, for example, she indicated. Will and probate cases must be kept indefinitely by law.
In addition to seeking more space for records preservation, the county hired a company to de-acidify certain old paper records and rebind them, among other processes, in order to help preserve them indefinitely as required by law. Commissioners agreed in November to pay $71,440 to Data Preservation Solutions for the service, which includes hardcopy and digital preservation. These records include old minutes of the Board of Equalization, minutes of Accounts Allowed, Certification of Sale, Chattel mortgages and bills of sale with index.
The preservation process will result in more volume, as some old records that were in one book will be divided into two, more protective, books. After the company is finished, there are still more documents that need preservation work, Dowdy indicated.
The county is interested in acquiring more property to accommodate future growth and free up more storage space. A planning committee is in the midst of determining what needs exist and how they can be fulfilled. Based on the committee’s work so far, it’s expected that commissioners will ask voters to support a bond issuance this year.
The bond, the cost of which hasn’t been determined, would probably pay for a new animal shelter and the expansion and improvement of other facilities and offices across the county.
“We have absolutely no place to grow” on existing county land, Kelly said last month.
At that time, Kelly speculated that a bond could range from $20 million to $30 million, but cautioned the numbers are very preliminary.
In other matters during their Tuesday meeting, commissioners voted to close Goat Creek Cutoff Road from Goat Creek Road to Whitetail Road. The closure would be for one day sometime between Jan. 29 and 31 so the county road and bridge office can replace a drainage culvert near Nimitz Road.
