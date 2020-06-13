I am appalled at Harley Belew’s remarks about George Floyd. I’ve heard people trying to defend his comments by stating that he’s just shedding light on the other side of the conversation, but really. . .we all know that the term “thug” is derogatory toward people of color. Don’t use it to try and hide your racism.
Just because Floyd didn’t have a pristine past does not mean that he deserved to have an officer intentionally lean on his neck for nearly 9 minutes, and die in public calling for his mother. When the leaders of this town don’t have empathy, regular citizens won’t either. It’s quite a negative example Belew is setting.
Belew stated that, “George Floyd does not deserve the funeral he is getting.” Well, Mr. Belew. I don’t think you deserve the position you are currently holding. Perhaps a resignation is in order.
Shelby Ligon, Hunt
