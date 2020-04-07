Peterson Regional Medical Center is treating a man from Bandera County for coronavirus after he showed up at the hospital on Monday with symptoms.
In a news release, Peterson Health said the patient arrived at the emergency department. The staff immediately isolated and screened the patient. The patient was admitted to the hospital pending results and has remained in isolation at all times.
Kerr County has two confirmed cases of COVID-19 — both related to travel. The Bandera County man is in his 70s.
“We will need the community’s full support and cooperation as the situation grows," Peterson Health President and CEO Cory Edmondson said. "We are committed to keeping our healthcare partners and public informed of all COVID-19 activity and to keeping our community and employees safe and well at all times."
