Boerne Champion surprised Tivy Tuesday by sweeping the Antlers 3-0.
Tivy lost to Champion 25-22, 25-9 and 25-19.
Ally Scheidle continued her impressive career at Tivy with a total of eight kills, 10 assists and 17 digs for the Lady Antlers.
Neva Henderson also had 10 assists.
Keirson Jalowy served two aces and Hailey Davis led the team in blocks with a total of four.
Tivy drops to 13-8 overall and 9-6 in district play.
Tivy will host Dripping Springs Friday at 6:30 p.m. at Antler Gymnasium.
