Jerry Jack Moore, 83, of Kerrville passed away on April 21, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. He was born in Dallas to John Alex Moore and Ouida Mozelle Oldham Moore on January 25, 1937. He married Linda Jean Jackson on December 18, 1985 in Waxahachie, Texas.
After graduating high school in Arlington, Texas Jerry joined the Army where he played football for 4 years and was an All-American. A highlight of his playing days was a trip to Germany in the 1950’s where he played behind the Berlin Wall. His success as a football player led him to Trinity University where he was awarded a full scholarship and graduated with honors.
He had many successful careers over his life, but his most beloved profession was being “Coach” for many years at Center Point ISD. Through coaching, he impacted the lives of so many with his firm, but caring approach that resonated with just about everyone he knew. He was also the Director of the Texas Thoroughbred Association and was the Sportscaster and Co-host at the Ranch Radio station for many years.
Jerry spent his golden years living a great life on his horse ranch in the hill country with his wife Linda where they took care of their catfish, horses, and grandkids. His greatest joy in life came from getting to be “Grandpa” and “PopPop” to his 4 beautiful granddaughters. He loved all sports, old western movies and worked hard on his ranch even in his final days.
Jerry is preceded in death by both of his parents, sister June Daniel, sister Olga Baker and brother Hoot Gibson.
Jerry is survived by wife Linda, daughter Amanda Travis and husband Morgan, son Mark Milton and wife Melissa, grandchildren Madeleine and Alissa Travis and Brooke and Bailey Milton, as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family members and hosts of friends.
Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Our family extends it thanks to Sid Peterson Emergency room and Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio.
The family invites you to send condolences to www.grimesfuneralchapels.com by selecting the “Send Condolences” link.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.