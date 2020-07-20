Times Editorial Board
If there’s one thing that we can appreciate, its people who choose to serve and those who throw their hat in the ring to seriously and honestly contest an election because it’s the right thing to do.
On Tuesday night, Republican voters in Kerr County chose Larry Lee Leitha, a retired Texas Department of Public Safety investigator, as their candidate for county sheriff. Leitha still faces a general election against Libertarian Warren Funk in November.
Leitha had reason to celebrate Tuesday night after a hard-fought and a coronavirus-delayed win against Elias Garcia. While it’s easy to celebrate the winners or castigate the losers, we see no point. Instead, we celebrate the achievements of all those who made the hard choice to put themselves out there to run for this very important office.
As a newspaper, we will always work to hold elected officials accountable, but we also have to admire the courage, the effort and the frustration of running a campaign. It’s a huge undertaking and takes a lot of sacrifice — at any level.
The real winner out of this are the residents of Kerr County because they got to see a robust conversation about the issues from six people who cared enough to step up and run. Elias Garcia put everything he had into the race for sheriff, and he did that because he was going to serve his community. That’s an admirable quality, and we thank Garcia for showing us how much he loved this county.
The same can be said for those who chose to run in the primary — Tommy Eddie Hill, Mitch Lambdin and Carol Twiss. We hope that Leitha draws on some of the experience that all of them brought, along with some of the really good ideas they shared, including Garcia’s prescient approach to wellness for law enforcement officers and deputies. That may have been one of the most well formed ideas to come out of the campaign, but in the end it was hard not argue with the experience Leitha touted.
So, congratulations to Leitha and we look forward to more conversations with Leitha and Funk in the days ahead of the general election. May the best candidate win.
VOTERS MADE THE RIGHT CHOICE
We were pleased that Republican voters of Kerr County made the right choice when they overwhelmingly voted to nominate Lani Popp to a seat on the state Board of Education ahead of Robert Morrow, who represents the exact opposite of what we were discussing above. Morrow basically wasted the time of voters, forcing Popp to spend thousands of dollars in extra campaign funds to ensure that she earned a win in the runoff.
The last time she was here, Popp suffered a third-place defeat in the Republican primary — garnering just 20% of the vote. Morrow, however, received more than 40% of the vote from Kerr County Republicans in March. He did similarly well in the expansive District 5, which includes most of Austin and the Interstate 35 corridor between the capital and San Antonio. Morrow’s racist and sexist social media posts caught up with him in the end, but he’s not worried about it because he got what he wanted — disruption.
Ultimately, that’s an irritating standard for us to deal with: someone who doesn’t respect the process. But, in the end, the right person was elected.
