The Internal Revenue Service said, via Twitter, that it was starting to deposit federal stimulus checks ahead of schedule into the accounts of taxpayers with direct deposit.
Most Americans will receive $1,200 from the government in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, which has sent the U.S. economy crashing.
For most people, no action is needed to get an economic impact payment from #IRS. Parents will also receive $500 for each qualifying child under 17. Learn more at https://t.co/hEEWmgHA9V #COVIDreliefIRS pic.twitter.com/epW3Yzc3ek— IRS (@IRSnews) April 12, 2020
As the first Economic Impact Payments start being issued, next week #IRS will launch a tool that provides taxpayers the status of a payment, including the date it’s scheduled to be deposited or mailed. https://t.co/dwDsBkf1Xr #COVIDreliefIRS https://t.co/qxxT9iTudb— IRS (@IRSnews) April 11, 2020
An #IRS warning: Stay vigilant to coronavirus-related scams, especially schemes tied to economic impact payments. Learn more at https://t.co/vDM8Y5xCuZ. #COVIDreliefIRS pic.twitter.com/JQQTeQxPlK— IRS (@IRSnews) April 11, 2020
Stay informed #COVIDreliefIRS: Sign up for #IRS e-news updates on topics like emerging scams and economic impact payments. Learn how at https://t.co/Y3rE7sOtED pic.twitter.com/mNKsI5KMUq— IRS (@IRSnews) April 11, 2020
The IRS said taxpayers who filed their 2019 tax returns, or their 2018 returns, would be eligible for the funds, which are expected to be fully distributed in the coming days. Initially, the Treasury Department had said it was working to distribute money by April 15.
Here's how the IRS defines the plan:
U.S. residents will receive the Economic Impact Payment of $1,200 for individual or head of household filers, and $2,400 for married filing jointly if they are not a dependent of another taxpayer and have a work eligible Social Security number with adjusted gross income up to:
- $75,000 for individuals
- $112,500 for head of household filers and
- $150,000 for married couples filing joint returns
Taxpayers will receive a reduced payment if their AGI is between:
- $75,000 and $99,000 if their filing status was single or married filing separately
- 112,500 and $136,500 for head of household
- $150,000 and $198,000 if their filing status was married filing jointly
The amount of the reduced payment will be based upon the taxpayers specific adjusted gross income.
Eligible retirees and recipients of Social Security, Railroad Retirement, disability or veterans' benefits as well as taxpayers who do not make enough money to normally have to file a tax return will receive a payment. This also includes those who have no income, as well as those whose income comes entirely from certain benefit programs, such as Supplemental Security Income benefits.
Retirees who receive either Social Security retirement or Railroad Retirement benefits will also receive payments automatically.
