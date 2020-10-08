A 37-year-old Kerrville man was jailed on suspicion of dealing a felony-level drug on three occasions in Kerr County this year.
A sheriff’s deputy arrested Horacio Samuel Escamilla Jr. on warrants stemming from allegations that on March 26, April 3, and April 1, Escamilla dealt a drug in penalty group 1, which includes cocaine, heroin, and methamphetamine. Each of the charges are punishable by as much as life in prison and a $10,000 fine under Texas law.
It was Escamilla’s fifth arrest in Kerr County, having been convicted of, or pleaded no contest to, driving without a valid license twice, and failure to appear in court twice.
As of Oct. 8, Escamilla was in the local jail on bonds totaling $600,000, according to court records.
