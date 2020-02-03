When David Jones opened the packet revealing the UIL’s district realignments for the 2020-21 academic year, he was surprised.
He’s witnessed pretty much everything in his 38-year coaching career, but he’s never been in a six-team district. That changed Monday, when he discovered his Tivy football team will be in District 15-5A Div. II with Boerne Champion, Medina Valley, Floresville, Lockhart and Alamo Heights.
The realignment also meant that Jones was going to have play a five non-district teams for the first time in his career. Jones and his staff were expecting to be in a seven-team district, so they already had scheduled four non-district teams (Dripping Springs, Fredericksburg, Killeen Shoemaker and Austin McCallum), but the district realignments left them scrambling to find a fifth opponent.
“I think the most challenging part is finding people who will agree to play you,” Jones said. “There are plenty of teams out there who will help us get prepared in our minds. But we had several teams back down who didn’t want to play Tivy.”
Fortunately for Jones, he’s established a good relationship with Calallen coach Phil Danaher, the winningest coach in Texas football history. The Antlers have played some memorable contests against Danaher’s teams; Danaher was willing to play at least one more game.
Tivy has yet to confirm dates and locations for non-district games.
The Tivy-Calallen series has also blossomed into an exciting rivalry, with the Wildcats defeating the Antlers in the playoffs two out of the last three seasons.
The Wildcats moved down to Class 4A Div. I, so the Antlers won’t have to face them in the playoffs in the near future. But their game against the Wildcats this fall will help prepare them for District 15-5A Div. II competition.
“We got a real good non-district schedule,” Jones said. “We will definitely be challenged.”
Vela hopeful challenging district will prepare his Ingram volleyball team for deep postseason run.
Even before realignment, coach Tony Vela intended to organize the most brutal schedule possible for his Ingram Tom Moore volleyball team.
For the past two season, he’s been in charge of one of the best programs in the Hill Country. Last fall, the Lady Warriors captured their first district title since 1991, but suffered a heart-breaking 5-set loss to Hallettsville in the Area Round.
The good news: The Lady Warriors are expected to return the majority of last year’s roster. It’s a big reason why Vela wants his team to play the hardest schedule possible.
He wants every match in the regular season to prepare his players to make a deep postseason run. With Blanco, Comfort, Lago Vista and Llano in the Lady Warriors’ district, he believes the competition in loop contention will help accomplish that goal.
“We have been fortunate enough to do some good things with the district that we were in,” Vela said. “We knew that in order to win those playoff games that are really tight and get over that hump, we had to play more district opponents who were going to really make us better and make us work for every point and every match. Obviously this realignment is going to allow us to do that, which is going to give us an opportunity to prepare for the end goal, which is the playoffs.
“Every match is going to matter. We are just going to have to show up and take care of business.”
New Districts
District 15-5A Div.II
Tivy
Boerne Champion
Medina Valley
Floresville
Lockhart
Alamo Heights
District 13-3A Div. I
Blanco
Comfort
Lago Vista
Llano
Luling
District 2-3A Div. II
Ballinger
Bangs
Brady
Ingram Tom Moore
San Angelo Grape Creek
Sonora
District 14-2A Div. I
Brackettville Brackett
Center Point
Harper
Johnson City
Mason
Ozona
Basketball and volleyball
District 26-5A
Boerne Champion
Buda Johnson
Comal Canyon
Dripping Springs
Tivy
Lehman
Alamo Heights
San Antonio Veterans Memorial
Seguin
District 25-3A
Austin IDEA Montopolis
Blanco
Comfort
Ingram Moore
Lago Vista
Llano
District 29-2A
Center Point
Goldthwaite
Harper
Johnson City LBJ
Junction
Mason
San Saba
