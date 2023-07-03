Have any Kerr voters been accused of voting illegally?
The Kerr County Commissioners voted 3-2 to have a town hall meeting in August to discuss election integrity. I appreciate that the County Judge and Precinct 3 Commissioner had the good sense to not go along with the foolishness, but why did they even take time on this non-issue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.