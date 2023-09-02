What does Henneke have against Commissioner Paces?
“Who Were the Speakers at Recent Town Hall?” by Fred Henneke. Anytime I see an opinion piece or editorial by Mr. Henneke, I assume it will have something to do with Commissioner Paces. Why is that? Was it Commissioner Paces’ opposition to the recent bond proposal that before he was sworn in? Kerr County voters who were politically savvy enough to defeat all but one of the bond issues saved the county about $11 million in interest.
