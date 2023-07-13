Gas station customer thanks stranger for his kindness
Earlier this evening (July 10) I was at the Shell Station on Junction Highway to get gas and decided to get a soda. I was having difficulty and this nice gentleman from Ken Stoepel attempted to help me, but was just as unsuccessful as me.
