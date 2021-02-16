Well, here we go again. I just looked at the vaccine allocation for Kerrville for this week, and the number is zero. Zero. Not a single vaccine dose is being allocated from the state of Texas to our county. We can rail against the state (and probably should), but the real culprit is the leadership (or lack thereof) right here in our own county.
Kerrville residents are going to Fredericksburg, San Antonio and Uvalde (Uvalde!) to get vaccinated. Our leaders keep trying to promote Kerrville as the center of activity in the Hill Country, and yet, this is what we get. I'm baffled by what is happening. Do our county leaders just not care? Do they not know what to do? Have they offended someone on the state committee? Whatever the answer might be, this situation needs to be corrected right now.
