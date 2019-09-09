Enough with identity politics reporting
Regarding the article by Sean Batura on the Ted Cruz visit to Kerrville last Friday night: I know this might seem hard for Mr. Batura (uh, is “Mr.” okay, or is that offensive?), but he (oops, there I go again … gosh, what do the libs call a “he” these days? I digress) obviously has been watching and listening to a steady stream of far-left talking points.
If The Times is going to engage in identity politics reporting, then please do not stop with just age and race. How about reporting on the majority of people there are that … ohh … lets see … served their country, formed their own businesses, worked their way through school, paid off their student loans, actually support law enforcement — you know, radical old white-man stuff like that.
Instead of being dismissive of the four young, conservative college students there, maybe the paper could do a survey of the number of people 23 and under who have actually read the U.S. Constitution. Then, as a comparison, you could ask how many are living in their parents’ basement sitting in the corner clutching their pink security blankets, drinking hot chocolate and bursting into tears whenever they see Trump on TV.
Nah, on second thought, that is probably too much to ask from a reporter who is obviously biased against “old white people.”
Hey, Sean, there are some really old white and not-white people who are sitting up at the VA hospital who are the only reason you — yes, you Sean — are not speaking German. Chew on that for awhile the next time you see a group of old white people.
Rex Little, Kerrville
Would you want this in your neighborhood?
Mr. Motheral, when you purchased property on Clay Street, I think you hoped the city would allow you to put in a parking lot behind your business that faces Sidney Baker. People who live on Clay have appeared before the P&Z board to protest any parking lot that is visible on Clay. We have said repeatedly that we feel this will be very unsightly and bad for our neighborhood, bringing traffic — vehicular and pedestrian traffic.
The P&Z board voted against your request after several meetings and multiple protest letters. My mother appeared at meetings to protest only a few weeks after Daddy died.
Mr. Motheral, I am asking you to stop. Consider the people involved. You have a business in the service industry. People are important to your success. Please consider the people you are affecting. A parking area behind your shopping center would benefit your patrons temporarily. Do you really have so many employees and patrons?
This parking lot will be a permanent detriment to the people who live on Clay Street. Traffic will not just be your patrons, but will be drivers cutting through from Sidney Baker to Clay Street. The lot you purchased is unsightly due to your removal of the house. Perhaps build a house for rent or sell — get some return on your investment in a way that benefits people and the neighborhood.
Possibly this is now a situation where you just want to win. One day, when your restaurant is gone, the parking lot will be there and still be a problem.
Would you want this in your neighborhood? Please think past your own interests. Recognize what trouble you are causing. Walk away with dignity knowing you are thinking of all people.
Frankly If the city allows this, they might as well burn their long-range plan at Tivy’s homecoming bonfire.
JuLee Reeves, Kerrville
Pets spooked by fireworks may be at animal shelter
The unannounced fireworks display by the city last night may have resulted in spooked pets. Anyone missing a pet should visit Kerr County Animal Services at 3600 Loop 534 in Kerrville Monday morning. Shelter opens at 8 a.m.
Karen Guerriero, Kerr County
Political process needs fixing no matter who wins in 2020
Regardless of which party wins the 2020 election, it will take at least 20 years to bring this country back to “some” semblance of order, and only “if” Washington Republicans and Democrats learn all over again how to work together. If not, in the future, “The Fall of the Roman Empire” comes to mind.
Kathie Shuler, Kerrville
