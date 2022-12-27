Editor’s note: The 16th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution was passed by Congress on July 2, 1909, and ratified Feb. 3, 1913. It states, “The Congress shall have power to lay and collect taxes on incomes, from whatever source derived, without apportionment among the several States, and without regard to any census or enumeration.”

The 17th Amendment was passed by Congress on May 13, 1912, and ratified April 8, 1913. It governs state representation and terms in the U.S. Senate.

